Culture / Entertainment

The Rock’s Daughter Definitely Didn’t Drop Any Noodles, It Was the ‘Paghetti Fairy’

by Christopher Osburn

Spaghetti is a tricky pasta. If you don’t pay absolute attention while preparing it, you can end up pouring most of it on the oven and all over the floor, instead of inside the boiling pot as anticipated. This is especially true if you happen to be a toddler attempting to help make dinner. But sometimes, even if you’re just a wee little one, it’s not your fault. This is the case with a spaghetti-related mishap that happened to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter.

Johnson’s 2-year-old daughter apparently dropped a box of spaghetti and spilled the noodles all over the floor. This is when the actor and former wrestler began filming. He asked her how the spaghetti ended up all over the floor and she claimed that she didn’t do it, it was in fact, the “phaghetti fairy.”

While we have no proof whether or not this mythical creature actually exists, we do know that while he was filming, she dropped more spaghetti on the floor and once again blamed the aforementioned relative of the tooth fairy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by therock (@therock)

On the post, Johnson wrote, “If I ever find this ‘Paghetti fairy’ who made all this mess I’m slappin’ it’s wings off.”

Instead of walking off and leaving dad to clean up the mess, little Tiana offers to help clean it up with him.

The post got a lot of responses from Johnson’s fellow celebrities, many reacting to the positive way he handled the situation. Let’s see how he reacts when the chunky chili and gooey peanut butter fairies show up next.

Photo: ruvanboshoff (Getty Images)

Bad News: The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ Has Been Cancelled, We Had a Good Run 2021

Mandatory Predictions: Our Rankings For the 2021 Super Bowl Playoff Champs

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.