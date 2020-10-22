Mandatory Music: The Palms Release Groovy New Album ‘Charlie’ Reminding Us of Better Days Ahead
There’s too much noise in the world these days. You long to tune out, but want a soundtrack, rather than silence, while you do just that. Enter Charlie, the groovy new album from The Palms.
The Palms are Johnny Zambetti and Ben Rothbard of Terraplane Sun. With a blend of jazz, psychedelia, folk, hip-hop, and electronica, The Palms have created a fresh sound informed by their love of all genres of music. The result are glittering, head-bopping tracks perfect for strolling the streets of Los Angeles after dark.
The chill Charlie album comes with some killer music videos featuring animation by Studio Films. A shaggy-haired hipster in skinny jeans and a slouchy beanie, reminiscent of a young Jason Schwartzman, is the focal point.
“My name is Parker Charlie Hughes, but people call me Charlie,” one of the YouTube video’s description reads. “Over the next 9 episodes, my story will unfold. A sonic portrait of my thoughts, feelings and observations from a recent 8 month journey that changed my life forever.”
The title track of the new album is a piano and drum-driven jam.
“Nostalgia” is a dark and hypnotic tune that evokes smoking in the attic during a bout of insomnia.
“Jello” is a sexy, danceable bop.
Check the rest of The Palms’ tunes on their YouTube channel. They’ll help you keep your cool until the apocalyptic year that was 2020 comes to a close.
Cover Photo: @thepalmsmusic (Instagram)
Mandatory Music: Liam Gallagher to Release Live MTV Unplugged Album
MORE NEWS:
1/12
Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)
2/12
Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
3/12
San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)
4/12
Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)
-
5/12
Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
6/12
Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)
-
7/12
The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)
8/12
Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images
-
9/12
Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Jai Kershner
10/12
Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images
-
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think)
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images
12/12
Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking
For more weird news, click here.
Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images
Mandatory Music: Matt Costa Makes Quarantine a Dream With New Single ‘Avenal’ From Upcoming Album
Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.