Culture / Entertainment
debate

12 Hilarious Predictions For The First Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

by Mandatory Editors

On Sept. 29, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their first presidential debate. For his part, Trump has said he prepares every day for the debate by “just doing what I am doing,” which can only mean being a loose cannon.

Biden is less cocky. “I know how to handle bullies,” he said at a recent fundraiser. “I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy. It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting.”

We doubt there will be a fist-fight (though that would certainly motivate more Americans to tune in), but since we know both of these politicians pretty well, we won’t be surprised when Trump acts like a non-sensical, overbearing asshole while Biden tries to woo voters with logic and reason — and ends up putting them to sleep instead.

What else can we expect as these two senile senior citizens take one another on? We have 12 hilarious predictions.

Cover Photos: Ethan Miller / Staff and Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.