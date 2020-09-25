12 Hilarious Predictions For The First Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

On Sept. 29, Donald Trump and Joe Biden will go head-to-head in their first presidential debate. For his part, Trump has said he prepares every day for the debate by “just doing what I am doing,” which can only mean being a loose cannon.

Biden is less cocky. “I know how to handle bullies,” he said at a recent fundraiser. “I hope I don’t get baited into getting into a brawl with this guy. It’s going to be hard because I predict he’s going to be shouting.”

We doubt there will be a fist-fight (though that would certainly motivate more Americans to tune in), but since we know both of these politicians pretty well, we won’t be surprised when Trump acts like a non-sensical, overbearing asshole while Biden tries to woo voters with logic and reason — and ends up putting them to sleep instead.

What else can we expect as these two senile senior citizens take one another on? We have 12 hilarious predictions.

1/12 Trump will make this face every 30 seconds.

2/12 Biden will laugh at completely inappropriate moments.



3/12 Trump will constantly interrupt Biden...with nothing of substance to say.

4/12 Biden will use a term like 'malarkey' or a figure of speech that's older than your great-grandparents.



5/12 Trump will call Biden 'Sleepy Joe' at least once.

6/12 Biden will tell a long, winding story that has no relation to the topic at hand whatsoever.



7/12 Trump will kiss America's ass and sing its praises as if everything has been hunky-dory under his watch.

8/12 Biden will have trouble remembering his own name, but will drop Obama's into the debate at least 100 times.



9/12 Trump will criticize every plan that comes out of Biden's mouth but won't offer any feasible alternatives.

10/12 Biden will wet his adult diapers when Trump inevitably insults him.



11/12 Trump will tell at least 100 whoppers.

12/12 Biden and Trump will each say something creepy that'll make female viewers shudder.

