Ryan Reynolds Begs Young Canadians ‘Don’t Kill My Mom’ With COVID-19 Partying

Your carelessness around coronavirus could have unintended consequences. Like killing your favorite celebrities’ parents. Ryan Reynolds recently released a PSA asking young Canadians to consider how their partying might affect other people – including his mom and environmental activist David Suzuki – during the pandemic.

“Young folks in B.C., they’re partying, which is of course dangerous. They probably don’t know that thousands of young people aren’t just getting sick from coronavirus, they’re also dying from it too,” he said. “My mom, she doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on. She is insatiable. I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other.”

The plea came after a press conference by British Columbia Premier John Horgan, who said he’s had trouble getting young people to understand how dangerous coronavirus can be. British Columbia has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the 20- to 39-year-old demographic. “This is a call out to Deadpool right now,” Horgan said. “Ryan, we need your help up here. Get in touch with us.”

Called your office. Left a message. pic.twitter.com/CGp2IZagrD — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 14, 2020

Reynolds responded with a voicemail encouraging youth to reconsider what they call a party. His version was a glass of gin and the “first 32 seasons” of Gossip Girl (starring his wife, Blake Lively).

“Let’s not kill anyone. I think that’s reasonable,” Reynolds said in signing off. We couldn’t agree more.

