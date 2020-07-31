Katy Perry’s Delayed Album or New Baby – Which Will Drop First?

It’s a race against time! Katy Perry is expecting her first baby – a girl – with Orlando Bloom next month. Her fifth studio album, Smile, is also due in August, though the date has been pushed back two weeks, from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.

The pop star made the announcement on (where else?) Instagram.

“Welp. I hate to throw this bad news at you like a pie in the face … but if there’s anything 2020 taught me, it’s to not get too attached to plans and be malleable,” she wrote beneath a slideshow of herself getting pied in the face.

Die-hard Katy Perry fans are sure to be disappointed, but she’s making it up to them with “Smile Sundays.” Every Sunday in August – until the baby or the album drops – she’ll go live for at least 30 minutes to talk about the album, share snippets of songs, and show off new merch.

Don’t be fooled by the album’s title, though; it wasn’t born during happy-go-lucky times. “I wrote the title track from the album when I was coming through one of the darkest periods of my life and had lost my smile,” she has said. “This whole album is my journey towards the light — with stories of resilience, hope, and love.”

With a new record and a new baby on the way, all eyes will be on Katy Perry this August – and she’ll have a lot to Smile about.

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.