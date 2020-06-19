Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap the Week: The Juneteenth Edition
Well, Twitter lovers, what can we say other than it’s finally Friday! That means it’s once again time for the funniest tweets of the week, and this week we celebrate Juneteenth (the real Black day for independence). If you were unfortunate to miss our last collection of tweets, not to worry, you poor bastard. We’re here for you if you need us. Now, catch up on all the Twitter insanity here then be sure to follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
So we just let the homeless sleep in the fucking rain and snow because why? https://t.co/szX4soiLGz
— Danny (@Danny_MAZE) June 19, 2020
Can we normalize going to college at ages after 23?
— just greg. (@iholytrojan) June 18, 2020
<—-The baker https://t.co/qNt3OuTy74
— Tony Smith Jr. (@goodbucket) June 18, 2020
I am a dipshit. It took an episode of Atlanta to teach me about Juneteenth. It took an episode of Watchmen to teach me about the Tulsa massacre. It shouldn’t have. And I’m pretty sure I’m not the only dipshit out there.
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) June 19, 2020
I watched Parasite on 123movies it ain’t have no subtitles. I was in that mf making my own script
— SRT TT (@larryvslife) June 19, 2020
For everyone going to restaurants right now my only question is what the fuck
— Kevin Farzad (@KevinFarzad) June 19, 2020
Is this how idiots acted when seatbelts were invented? They protested over their right to die in a crash? My god. WEAR THE MASK.
— Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) June 19, 2020
8am-noon: look at the little screen
noon-7pm: look at the medium screen
7pm-4am: look at the big screen
4am-8am: why cant i sleep
— Alyssa Limperis (@alyssalimp) June 19, 2020
American healthcare be like pic.twitter.com/Ou9wc263qM
— Alex (@775AC) June 17, 2020
oh fuck how many children did she eat https://t.co/jsSJMFlTOJ
— Sarah Beattie (@nachosarah) June 18, 2020
Art pic.twitter.com/oP0izNjyUR
— d zoob (@darubaz) June 17, 2020
bro they teach so little African history in school you can't even learn on your own without feeling like a conspiracy theorist
— lil egusi vert 🇳🇬 (@yedoyeOT) June 18, 2020
ok come over and i’ll call the supreme court to ask if they like you and you can listen in on the phone in my mom’s room https://t.co/G7B7bMo1fx
— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) June 18, 2020
Just got Kubo back from his first trim and I’m not sure we have returned with the same dog 😂 pic.twitter.com/QYs0st6cGZ
— Mumbo Jumbo (@ThatMumboJumbo) June 18, 2020
Mood when you learn that Beethoven was black pic.twitter.com/zrYY3NOKgs
— 🌹JNTX🌹 (@EYSP9377) June 18, 2020
Cover Image: NurPhoto (Getty)
