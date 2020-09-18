The Good Son: 10 Simple Ways to Make Sure Mom and Dad Don’t Forget You After 6 Months of Being MIA

Photo: Image Source (Getty Images)

If you’re anything like us, you’ve spent a fair amount of the last six months in semi-isolation. You’ve been working from home, having your groceries delivered, and even ordering pizza for delivery instead of venturing out into a restaurant. You’ve also only interacted with friends, family, and co-workers via FaceTime or Zoom. But, since we’re getting used to the various safety precautions, life is beginning to return to some semblance of normalcy. This includes reuniting with your parents that you haven’t had much contact with for the last half year.

Obviously, they might be miffed that you didn’t make more of an effort to communicate with them and getting back in their good graces could take time. There are some things you can do to make sure they don’t completely forget you after all these months. We put together a list of some of the best, simplest ways to show that you still exist. Check them all out below.