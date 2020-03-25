Clever Cocktails For Surviving Life in the Age of Coronavirus

Coronavirus isn’t a joke. It’s a serious virus that has spread throughout the world in the last few months. Hundreds of thousands of people have become infected and millions are staying home from jobs and social distancing themselves from friends, family, and co-workers. Many are working long hours from home while also juggling family time with children who are home because schools are closed. After work, there’s only so much euchre you can play, puzzles you can put together, and Netflix you can watch before you just want a couple of cocktails to help you relax and feel a little semblance of normalcy in these trying times.

You’re allowed to have fun in between worrying. That’s pretty much the only way any of us are going to keep our sanity. That’s why we came up with a few simple cocktail ideas you can make to take your mind off the chaos outside. Check them all out below.

1/6 Don't Walk Down the Boulevardier The best way to avoid contamination and to keep others safe is to stay at home. That’s where you should sip on a Boulevardier made with Campari, rye whiskey, and vermouth.

2/6 Stream-Apolitan Since much of your time will be spent streaming movies and TV shows, you should probably pair that with a cocktail of vodka citron, cranberry juice, lime juice, and triple sec.

3/6 Grin and Tonic Worry can get the best of us. Try to find activities that make you laugh and smile and get your mind off of things for a while. And, yes, there’s gin for that. Mix up a simple cocktail of gin, tonic water, and lime and you’ll definitely have a smile on your face.

4/6 Coronarita Another simple cocktail that you likely already have the ingredients to make on hand is a margarita. All you need is tequila, triple sec, and lime juice and you’re ready for that 10th game of euchre.



5/6 Quarantini It’s pretty much the same as a regular martini, but with a potentially inappropriate name. You’re already in quarantine, so why not have a cocktail of gin and dry vermouth? Toss in an olive and you have the makings of a great evening.

6/6 Old-Fashioned Boredom Before you decided to lock it down in your home, you probably didn’t realize how boring it is to stay inside. Well, after you’re done reading The Stand on your Kindle, whip up an Old-Fashioned with rye whiskey, Angostura bitters, sugar, and water.

