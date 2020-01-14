Netflix Reveals Massive 2020 Film Slate (Including 12 Upcoming Netflix Movies We’re Excited About)

In many ways, 2019 was a banner year for Netflix. With such notable releases like The Irishman, Marriage Story, Dolemite Is My Name, and many more, it’s safe to say that it’s been a stellar year for the streaming giant. However, we’re only a few weeks into 2020 and Netflix is doing what it does best – unloading a boatload of content for the new year without letting some of their 2019 awards-worthy movies live out their natural cycle. In a recent tweet, Netflix revealed some of its biggest upcoming projects, with more to be announced soon. In short, Netflix is looking to boast a variety of movies in the coming year that offers a wide range of options for viewers. With that in mind, here are 12 of the most exciting Netflix movies coming soon.

1/12 'The Old Guard' From director Gina Prince-Bythewood, Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne lead a covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed.

2/12 'Mank' From director David Fincher, the story centers around the writing of Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Charles Dance, and Lily Collins star.

3/12 ‘Rebecca’ Director Ben Wheatley’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s novel (adapted by Hitchcock in 1940) follows a newly-married young woman (Lily James) who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband’s (Armie Hammer) dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca.

4/12 'Hillbilly Elegy' Amy Adams, Glenn Close, and Gabriel Basso star in director Ron Howard’s adaptation of J.D. Vance’s memoir of the same name, a modern exploration of the American dream in three generations of an Appalachian family.



5/12 'Da 5 Bloods' The latest Spike Lee joint follows four African-American vets who return to Vietnam, searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. Chadwick Boseman, Paul Walter Hauser, Norm Lewis, Delroy Lindo, and Jonathan Majors star.

6/12 'Eurovision' When aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream is a dream worth fighting for.

7/12 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things' A road trip becomes a twisted mix of palpable tension, psychological frailty, and sheer terror in the latest from Charlie Kaufman, starring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis.

8/12 'The Last Thing He Wanted' In this Joan Didion adaptation from Dee Rees, a veteran D.C. journalist (Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own story when a guilt-propelled errand for her father thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story she’s trying to break.



9/12 'Spenser Confidential' Mark Wahlberg reteams with director Peter Berg to play an ex-cop, Spenser, who moves in with Hawk (Winston Duke), an aspiring MMA fighter with his own rap sheet. Between gym rounds, the duo’s taunts turn to trust, and they team up to solve a double homicide.

10/12 'The Prom' Ryan Murphy directs this story of a lesbian teenager who’s banned from attending the big dance with her girlfriend. The injustice prompts a cast of Broadway eccentrics to descend on the small Indiana town to fight back. Meryl Streep, James Corden, and Nicole Kidman star.

11/12 'Over the Moon' Animation icon Glen Keane makes his feature directorial debut in this musical adventure about a girl who builds a rocket ship to travel to the moon in order to prove to her father that a legendary Moon Goddess really exists.

12/12 'Out of the Fire' Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. This action-packed, edge-of-your-seat thriller was directed by Sam Hargrave.

