This Week in Trailers: 'Christmas Chronicles 2' Brings Back Santa Kurt

Welcome to our weekly recap of new movie trailers that recently debuted, including The Christmas Chronicles 2. Dive in for all the thrills, chills, laughs, remakes, and first looks below!

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Netflix has released The Christmas Chronicles 2 teaser for Chris Columbus’ upcoming holiday comedy sequel, providing us our first footage of Kurt Russell’s return as Santa Claus as well as a new look at Goldie Hawn’s Mrs. Claus. The film will be available for streaming on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Oscar-winning filmmaker Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming timely drama film The Trial of the Chicago 7, offering us our first preview of the star-studded cast including Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as their characters fight for their rights. The film is scheduled to be released in select theaters this September, and will be available for streaming on Friday, Oct. 16, exclusively on Netflix.

A Rainy Day in New York

MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment have announced the U.S. release date of Woody Allen’s romantic comedy film A Rainy Day in New York, after over a year since it was delayed by Amazon Studios. Originally scheduled for a July 2019 release, the Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning-led film will now hit the theaters on Friday, Oct. 9.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow

Orion Classics has unveiled the first official trailer and poster for the upcoming horror pic The Wolf of Snow Hollow starring Academy Award-nominee Robert Forster in his final feature role. The film is set to hit select theaters, digital platforms and video on demand on Oct. 9, just in time for the Halloween season!

The Last Shift

Sony Pictures has released the official trailer for The Last Shift, the upcoming comedy starring Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, which will release in theaters on Sept. 25.

