Living / Life Hacks / Sex and Relationships

The Current Sex Recession Is Making ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ Plot All Too Real

by Sabrina Cognata

Our economy isn’t the only thing struggling to avoid a recession right now; so are your genitals. On the issue of sex, Gen Z is reportedly having less of it compared to previous generations, which, forgive us, seems rather pathetic given all of the potential at our fingertips (and the ungodly amount of zombies walking around on their phones). Even more interesting, young people, as a whole, are waiting longer to fire up their (embarrassing) sex lives. As if waiting until after puberty wasn’t bad enough, this appears to be a choice, rather than punishment. That got us wondering: Is the plot of The 40-Year-Old-Virgin quickly going from a ridiculous, ‘oh that’ll never be a thing’ scenario to very much being a thing? If that’s the case, Gen Z is catapulting towards a truly terrifying sex recession and we’ve got the stats to prove it. If you ever feared that robots, namely sex robots, would overrun, it seems like kids not being interested in the mystery between their legs could be a very legitimate start to the end. What do you think about all that? We just killed your erection, didn’t we? Read on and see the scariness for yourself.

Photo: Universal Pictures

Let’s get it on: 7 Simple Moves For Making Shower Sex Work For Both Of You (For A Change)

Sexual eruption: 8 Classic Leave-Behind Moves That Show Your Girlfriend Is Planning To Stay

Are you a part of the sexless generation? Is it worth it to you to do the work to make the connections to have sex? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.