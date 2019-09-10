The Current Sex Recession Is Making ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ Plot All Too Real

Our economy isn’t the only thing struggling to avoid a recession right now; so are your genitals. On the issue of sex, Gen Z is reportedly having less of it compared to previous generations, which, forgive us, seems rather pathetic given all of the potential at our fingertips (and the ungodly amount of zombies walking around on their phones). Even more interesting, young people, as a whole, are waiting longer to fire up their (embarrassing) sex lives. As if waiting until after puberty wasn’t bad enough, this appears to be a choice, rather than punishment. That got us wondering: Is the plot of The 40-Year-Old-Virgin quickly going from a ridiculous, ‘oh that’ll never be a thing’ scenario to very much being a thing? If that’s the case, Gen Z is catapulting towards a truly terrifying sex recession and we’ve got the stats to prove it. If you ever feared that robots, namely sex robots, would overrun, it seems like kids not being interested in the mystery between their legs could be a very legitimate start to the end. What do you think about all that? We just killed your erection, didn’t we? Read on and see the scariness for yourself.

1/8 Fewer High School Students Are Having Sex The Center for Disease Control reports that the number of teens having sex dropped from 54 to 40 percent. This is a staggering number when you think of it. In one generation, teens have lost a significant desire to bang, which has led to our sex recession.

2/8 Virgins Are Getting Older While most young people were dying to lose their virginity, it's no longer a trend. It turns out, people in their early 20s these days are over two times more likely to be virgins than Gen Xers were at their age.

3/8 Even Though Sex Is Easier Than Ever To Get, Fewer People Are Having It Research from Jean M. Twenge, a psychology professor at San Diego State University, found that the average American adult on average went from having sex 62 times a year to 54 times. Are you one of these people? Why? Have sex. It's good for you. Do it. Avoid the sex recession.

4/8 So Much Freedom, So Little Sex More adults are waiting to couple up after the age of 35. So instead of having sex, they're doing other shit. About 60 percent of adults under age 35 now live without a spouse or a partner.



5/8 Sex Is Tiresome And Masturbation Is Easy Numbers indicate that the sex recession may be occurring thanks to a wider interest in the ease of solo play. In fact, some people believe that the influx of porn and how much there is of it is a leading indicator of why people are generally not seeking out a partner.

6/8 Overbearing Parents Are Also to Blame Parents are so up their kids asses about good grades and having a sustainable career that they basically stress their kids right out of having sex. Even though sex is one of the best stress relievers, it takes time to build up relationships so sex can happen, and these teens don't have that kind of time. Yikes.

7/8 Tinder Isn't Helping Either Even though Tinder has made sex more readily accessible than ever, it's actually hurting people's odds at hooking up. That's because Tinder makes connecting with people feel tired and meaningless, which is how people end up turning to porn and masturbating.

8/8 Most Importantly, Young People Show More Inhibitions About Body Shame Yes. You read that right. Since the '90s, teens have been less likely to use a communal shower, which means they've had fewer chances to be naked around other people and feel weirder about sharing their naked body. When coupled by the fact that people with poor body image are less likely to want to be naked, you get a generation plagued with neuroses around sex, who simply choose to opt out.

Are you a part of the sexless generation? Is it worth it to you to do the work to make the connections to have sex? Let us know in the comments!

