The Top TV and Movie Pop-Up Restaurants to Indulge Your Appetite For Nostalgia

Reality is rough, which is probably why so many people get invested in the lives of their favorite TV characters. For die-hard fans of popular shows and films, revisiting them can feel like seeing old friends. Thankfully, studios know we’re hungry for more experiences with these characters and their universes, and they’ve responded with TV pop-up restaurants. These venues let us slip into the worlds of our favorite characters with our favorite real-life friends. However, some pop-ups are better than others. These are our picks for best pop-up TV restaurants.

1/7 McDowell's from 'Coming To America' This McDowell's pop-up restaurant in Hollywood paid tribute to the 1988 film Coming to America. It served up the Big Mick and the Sexual Chocolate Shake because we all deserve something good in our mouths. Photo: Aaron P/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

2/7 The Max from 'Saved By The Bell' The Max pop-up might bring back legendary drama created by Zach Morris during his time at Bayside High. However, there was noticeably fewer theatrics at The Max pop-up in L.A. If you missed this event, only Screech can save you now. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Contributor (Getty Images)

3/7 The Peach Pit from 'Beverly Hills 90210' There's not a lot of information about what The Peach Pit, the fictional restaurant from Beverly Hills 90210, will look like. But we do know presale tickets are already sold out. So if you planned to dish hot gossip with Brenda Walsh, you're out of luck. Photo: @BH90210 on Instagram

4/7 The Good Burger Restaurant from 'Good Burger' Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. If that early 2000 era nostalgia is more your wheelhouse, you're going to want to visit the Good Burger pop-up, which has already been christened by Kel Mitchell. Photo: @goodburgerpopup on Instagram



5/7 Central Perk from 'Friends' Nearly nothing on Earth personified the '90s quite like the NBC sitcom Friends. That's why the newly announced Friends pop-up in NYC is one of the hottest tickets around. Photo: Ryan Pierse / Staff (Getty Images)

6/7 Stay Classy Bar, An Homage To Ron Burgundy Nobody gets down like the world's greatest anchorman, Ron Burgundy. The Stay Classy Bar is an homage to all things Will Ferrell but focuses on his legendary character Ron Burgundy from Anchorman. This New York bar caters to classy gentlemen who understand the merits of good burritos, good women, and good times. Photo: @stayclassybar on Instagram

7/7 The Upside Down Pop-Up Bar from 'Stranger Things' In only a few years, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon. It's even got its own popup bar, The Upside Down in Chicago, with a shot machine to quench your thirst while waiting for your friends to save you. Photo: Emporium Chicago

Which of these TV pop-ups do you want to visit, and why? Let us know in the comments!

