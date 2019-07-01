God Bless Amazon: 9 Essential Independence Day Items for a Festive Fourth
The only thing more American than buying stuff you don’t need is buying things covered with the American flag. Since the Fourth of July is right around the corner, these worlds are about to collide. This timely miracle affords you the ability to prove your Americanness by paying homage to the only real God of the USA: capitalism. Seriously though, how can you truly personify the American dream if you don’t max out a credit card in the process? Especially when it’s just to buy USA-themed speedos. These are the items you have to have in order to truly celebrate Independence Day like an American.
Kazoku's LED Light-Up American Flag In Red, White and Blue
Prove how patriotic you and your party are with this light-up American flag. You'll be able to show off the stars and stripes well after the sun has set and the fireworks are over. Nothing says "I love the USA" like having the American flag sparkle through the night.
V.W.E.'s Classic American Flag Mirror Sunglasses
Thanks to the marvels of global warming, things are heating up around the world. So the Fourth of July should really bring out the sunshine. Dress to impress with these Mirrored American Flag Shades from V.W.E. They're just what you need to block out the sun while proving to everyone you're the most American.
Promotion & Beyond America The Beautiful Tuxedo Shirt
Be the star of every party with Promotion & Beyond's Upgraded Tuxedo Shirt in the glorious colors of red, white and blue. You can proudly sport this any time of the year, knowing you're the kind of American we want and need: the party kind.
QualityPerfection's USA Flag Themed Drink Coozies
It's America's birthday, baby! So you and your pals will be pounding real American fuel in the form of beer. These slick American Flag Themed Drink Coozies will have your whole crew looking chill in every party you hit.
Grace Alley's American Made Quality Embroidered Stars & Sewn Stripes Flag
Real patriots own and display an American flag. So why don't you? This problem can be easily remedied by purchasing Grace Alley's American Made Quality Embroidered Stars & Sewn Stripes Flag, which will arrive just in time for Fourth of July thanks to Prime's two-day delivery.
Fun Express' Patriotic Inflatable Indoor/Outdoor Cooler
Say goodbye to bulky coolers this Fourth of July by purchasing Fun Express' Patriotic Inflatable Indoor/Outdoor Cooler. It's a super fun way to keep your drinks chilled while out by the pool this summer.
Mean Gear's 'Murica Fourth of July USA Vintage Style Trucker Hat
You know what will match perfectly with the Mirrored American Flag Shades? This killer 'Murica Fourth of July USA Vintage Style Trucker Hat by Mean Gear. The combination says, "I take supporting America and protecting myself from the sun extremely seriously."
Calhoun's Novelty USA Americana Themed Beverage Holder Beer Belt
Look. If there's one thing you must have from this list, it's the Americana Themed Beverage Holder Beer Belt. It's the perfect way to ensure everyone gets a beer from the King of America. Add a soda water to one of the holsters for your fallen friends who drank too hard too soon.
Popped Passion's Fourth of July Red White Blue Marshmallow Popcorn Cake
If you've never had a popcorn cake, make this Fourth of July a little more special with Popped Passion's Fourth of July Red White Blue Marshmallow Popcorn Cake. It's made of fresh popped popcorn that slices like a cake with the yummy sensation of a marshmallow treat topped with white chocolate and sprinkles. It's also filled with red, white and blue M&Ms and white morsels, too. It might be the best treat on this planet and having one at your Fourth of July party will make you a kind of god.
Well, how will you be expressing your Americanness this 4th of July? Which of these items says, “I’m the most American of all to you?” Let us know in the comments!