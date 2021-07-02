<div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category <div class="breadcrumb"><div class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/deals" rel="category tag">Deals</a></div></div>

<h1>The Hottest Fourth of July Gadgets Are Here For a Limited Time at up to 69% Off (Noice)</h1> <div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/admin">CraveOnline</a> <time datetime="2021-07-02">Jul 2nd, 2021</time></div><p>Technology has truly become a thing of majesty. Think about it: we can use modern tools to <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572125-meanwhile-in-japan-emergency-rescue-divers-save-sex-doll-from-drowning-likely-falls-under-no-hole-left-behind-protocol" target="_blank" rel="noopener">save lives</a>, make new friends, or <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1572133-sextra-terrestrial-woman-claims-shes-dating-alien-who-abducted-her-our-bags-are-already-packed-for-this-country" target="_blank" rel="noopener">communicate with our loved ones.</a> It also supports the advent of some pretty dope gadgets—some of which we have right here on sale for the Fourth of July. <h2>Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat</h2><p><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_9303_article_image.jpg" class=" no-lazy"></p>

<p>Everyone needs to park it every once and a while, and having a portable chair that weighs just over a pound can be useful to give those ol' gams a rest. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/sitpack-2-0-compact-collapsible-seat-black?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=sitpack-2-0-compact-collapsible-seat-black&utm_term=scsf-500131&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat</a> for $34.95 (Reg. $65).</p><h2>TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_14727_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_14727_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>These fancy schmancy headphones are perfect for travel, work, or when you just want to tune out Suzie from accounting (yeah Suz, we get it, your dog learned to sit this weekend, and we heard you the first eight times). Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/treblab-z2-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=treblab-z2-wireless-noise-cancelling-headphones&utm_term=scsf-500142&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones</a> for $78.99 (Reg. $259).</p><h2>Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_19738_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_19738_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Let your inner child in when you create all your favorite toys from your youth with just the push of a button (can’t help you evade taxes like you could when you were a kiddo, sorry). Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/toybox-3d-printer?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=toybox-3d-printer&utm_term=scsf-500134&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Toybox 3D Printer Deluxe Bundle</a> for $359.99 (Reg. $469).</p><h2>Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_21538_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_21538_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Soccer, baseball, and football sooner than we think; all of these big matches are just waiting to be projected on the big screen instead of your dinky living room TV (no offense). And, given how tiny this projector is, you can bring it virtually everywhere. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/prima-projector?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=prima-projector&utm_term=scsf-496447&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector</a> for $299 (Reg. $799).</p><h2>FOCI: Focus-Boosting Wearable</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_24127_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_24127_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>This little bit clips to your waist and helps you with mindfulness, including your breathing techniques, focus tools, and stress management tips. It’s basically like therapy for when your therapist is off the clock. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/foci-wearable-that-boosts-your-focus?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=foci-wearable-that-boosts-your-focus&utm_term=scsf-500139&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">FOCI: Focus-Boosting Wearable</a> for $89 (Reg. $129).</p><h2>TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse, And Controller (Large)</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_24280_article_image-1.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_24280_article_image-1.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Using your electronics is killing your back, neck, fingers, and spine. And, while it’s a necessary evil at this point, that’s no reason to send yourself on a one-way ticket to the chiropractor. This little gadget allows you to do everything your mouse and keyboard might, but without any electronic hookups whatsoever. The future is now, people! Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/tap-strap-2-large?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tap-strap-2-large&utm_term=scsf-500138&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">TAP STRAP 2: All-in-1 Wearable Keyboard, Mouse, And Controller (Large)</a> for $100 (Reg. $199).</p><h2>Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless 5 USB 4,000mAh Battery</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_26127_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_26127_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>This little power bank packs a punch and powers up to six of your products to full charge at a time. Talk about efficiency. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/naztech-ultimate-power-station-5-usb-charging-hub-qi-enabled-and-an-ultra-compact-portable-battery?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=naztech-ultimate-power-station-5-usb-charging-hub-qi-enabled-and-an-ultra-compact-portable-battery&utm_term=scsf-500137&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Naztech Ultimate Power Station: Qi Wireless 5 USB 4,000mAh Battery</a> for $49.99 (Reg. $59).</p><h2>Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_27323_article_image_.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_27323_article_image_.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Have you become a cog in the machine that rests heavily on the laurels that all of our electronics will be forever charged up? Yeah, no doubt, us too. Make sure you’re never without charge on your Apple Watch with this little handy dandy tool. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/apple-watch-wireless-charger-keychain?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=apple-watch-wireless-charger-keychain&utm_term=scsf-500130&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain</a> for $19.99 (Reg. $49).</p><h2>Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads, Charger, and Travel Case (Midnight Black)</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_31140_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_31140_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Take this teeth whitening electric toothbrush anywhere with you this Fourth of July weekend, even if it’s just to the guest bathroom (sometimes a long weekend is perfect for a solo staycation, we get it). Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/shyn-sonic-toothbrush-with-8-whitening-brush-heads-midnight-black?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shyn-sonic-toothbrush-with-8-whitening-brush-heads-midnight-black&utm_term=scsf-500123&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Shyn Sonic Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush with 8 Whitening Brush Heads, Charger, and Travel Case (Midnight Black)</a> for $59.95 (Reg. $170).</p><h2>Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics And Bluetooth</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_xxxxx_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_xxxxx_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>If you’re a chronic wallet loser (or just someone who likes super cool gifts), you’re going to want to give this wallet powered by Bluetooth technology. Yeah, it’s not your mother’s wallet, that’s for sure. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/cashew-smart-wallet-with-fingerprint-access-and-smartphone-connectivity?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=cashew-smart-wallet-with-fingerprint-access-and-smartphone-connectivity&utm_term=scsf-500140&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Cashew Smart Wallet with Biometrics And Bluetooth</a> for $109 (Reg. $149).</p><h2>LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_162175_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_162175_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Those ultra-expensive exercise bikes made popular by the pretentious population have nothing on this little heavy hitter you can use at work, at home, or just for fun. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/flexcycle-exercise-bike-under-desk-bike-pedal-exerciser-blue?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=flexcycle-exercise-bike-under-desk-bike-pedal-exerciser-blue&utm_term=scsf-500141&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">LifePro FlexCycle Under Desk Exercise Bike</a> for $149.99 (Reg. $187).</p><h2>Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_162668_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_162668_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Need a super secure connection no matter where you go? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/deeper-connect-nano-world-s-1st-decentralized-vpn-firewall-for-life?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=deeper-connect-nano-world-s-1st-decentralized-vpn-firewall-for-life&utm_term=scsf-500132&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware</a> for $299.</p><h2>Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_206486_article_image-2.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_206486_article_image-2.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Here’s a super slim, ultra-sleek, and long-lasting pair of buds you’ll need ASAP to replace your current janky ones. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/raycon-e50-wireless-5-0-bluetooth-earbuds-black?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=raycon-e50-wireless-5-0-bluetooth-earbuds-black&utm_term=scsf-500144&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Raycon E50 Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds</a> for $64.99 (Reg. $119).</p><h2>VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_223943_article_image-2.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_223943_article_image-2.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Got a freight train for a partner when you’re just trying to get your sleep on? Give them the gift of silence (and give yourself the gift of a few extra ZZZZ’s) with this mask. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/vvfly-smart-snore-eye-mask?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=vvfly-smart-snore-eye-mask&utm_term=scsf-500143&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">VVFLY Smart Snore Eye Mask</a> for $58.95 (Reg. $99).</p><h2>Ultimate Charger: Portable Multi-Device Power Bank</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_274580_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_274580_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Get a solid charge on all of your devices in the time it takes to catch up on the latest Twitter feud between your favorite celebs. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/ultimate-charger-portable-multi-device-power-bank-with-65w-power-delivery?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=ultimate-charger-portable-multi-device-power-bank-with-65w-power-delivery&utm_term=scsf-500145&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ultimate Charger: Portable Multi-Device Power Bank</a> for $120 (Reg. $179).</p><h2>Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_294634_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_294634_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>There’s nothing worse during a summertime BBQ than saggy balls (get your head out of the gutter, we’re talking about basketballs and soccer balls here). Always be ready to score the winning point with this super portable ball inflation system. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/tech-inflate-digital-rechargeable-air-pump?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tech-inflate-digital-rechargeable-air-pump&utm_term=scsf-500136&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Tech-Inflate Digital Air Pump</a> for $49.99 (Reg. $99).</p><h2>GlocalMe G4 Pro LTE Mobile Hotspot with 9GB Data</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295329_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295329_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Not only can you use this lifesaver hotspot anywhere in the world on up to 10 devices, but it also comes with Google Maps, TripAdvisor, translator, currency exchange, so you’re never caught with your international pants down (there’s any “I see London, I see France” joke here somewhere, we just know it). Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/g4-pro-lte-mobile-hotspot-w-complimentary-9gb-data-black?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=g4-pro-lte-mobile-hotspot-w-complimentary-9gb-data-black&utm_term=scsf-500135&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">GlocalMe G4 Pro LTE Mobile Hotspot with 9GB of Data</a> for $149.99 (Reg. $169).</p><h2>Copernicus Mini Drone</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295791_primary_image_wide.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295791_primary_image_wide.jpg"></noscript></p><p>This drone is perfect to take outside with the kiddos, your best buds, or by yourself to get a better view of what the folks next door are actually doing now that their new 10-foot fence has been fully erected. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/copernicus-mini-drone-4k-black?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=copernicus-mini-drone-4k-black&utm_term=scsf-500146&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Copernicus Mini Drone</a> for $70 (Reg. $90).</p><h2>NEXX: Neck Therapy Device</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295832_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295832_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>Not just for the neck, this massager is perfect for anywhere on the body to treat pinches, stiffness, tension, strains, spasms, and other muscle pain. Get the <a href="https://shop.mandatory.com/sales/nexx-neck-therapy-device?utm_source=mandatory.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=nexx-neck-therapy-device&utm_term=scsf-500133&utm_content=a0x1P000004fCs5QAE&scsonar=1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NEXX: Neck Therapy Device</a> for $199.99 (Reg. $349).</p><h2>CYCL WingLights 360 Mag: Turn Signals And Permanent Sidelights</h2><p><img class="lazy lazy-hidden" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295929_article_image.jpg"><noscript><img src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/sale_295929_article_image.jpg"></noscript></p><p>This little tool turns your bike into everything you love about your car so you don’t end up yesterday’s roadkill while getting your fitness on. 