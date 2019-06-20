10 Hilarious Ways To Talk Your Way Out Of A Speeding Ticket

Weave, then utilize this anecdote...

"I worked with a salty old guy who got pulled over for weaving. It was a hot and humid day and he told the officer he was trying to un-stick his balls from the side of his leg. Well, he wasn't lying. That's exactly what he was trying to do. The cop laughed his ass off and let him off with a verbal warning."

In the end, all that really matters is that, upon seeing a cop, hit the brakes and give the ol' courtesy wave. It works every time!