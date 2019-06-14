This Beach Music Playlist Will Put You In Full-On Summer Mode

Summer music is a genre onto itself. So what qualifies as a summer song? Well, it should be fun, light, and easy to dance to but not too intrusive. No one needs an ear-splitting Skrillex bass drop when you’re trying to get the right char on the grill. If the song has “sun,” “sand,” or “beach” in the song title and/or lyrics, it’s undoubtedly a summer song.

We’ve curated an easy, breezy Beach Music Playlist that’s perfect for a day of red cup sipping under the sun. Just add (soda) water. We’ve got new tracks/remixes from Poolside, Breakbot, Lizzo, Parcels, and Tycho mixed in with some endless summer classics from the likes of Jack Johnson, Drake, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Future Islands, and Lana Del Rey.

