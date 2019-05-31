Culture / Entertainment
Taron Egerton Rocketman

‘Rocketman’: 6 Reasons Taron Egerton Makes A Tremendous Tiny Dancer

by Kylie Hemmert
Photo: Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton will be taking on the iconic singer Elton John when the musical fantasy biopic Rocketman arrives in theaters this weekend. Early reviews of the film are overwhelmingly positive, already calling for Oscar nominations, especially for Egerton’s magnetic performance in a movie that explores John’s life past the glitter saturated image we have grown so accustomed to associating with the performer.

Supported by an impressive cast including Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard, Egerton’s three-dimensional performance, which includes fantastical music sequences, is at the spotlight of the film. There’s nothing quite as sweet as finding the perfect person to embody a real-life legend (see: Rami Malek’s award-winning portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody), and it sounds like director Dexter Fletcher struck gold with Egerton. But what is it about the young Kingsman actor that makes him Elton John’s perfect Rocket Man?

Life Is Like a Biopic: Tom Hanks Continues His Transformative Roles With New Music Biopic

Best bandit of Sherwood: A Definitive Ranking Of The Most Badass Robin Hoods In Movie History

Follow Mandatory on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.