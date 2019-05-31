‘Rocketman’: 6 Reasons Taron Egerton Makes A Tremendous Tiny Dancer

Taron Egerton will be taking on the iconic singer Elton John when the musical fantasy biopic Rocketman arrives in theaters this weekend. Early reviews of the film are overwhelmingly positive, already calling for Oscar nominations, especially for Egerton’s magnetic performance in a movie that explores John’s life past the glitter saturated image we have grown so accustomed to associating with the performer.

Supported by an impressive cast including Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard, Egerton’s three-dimensional performance, which includes fantastical music sequences, is at the spotlight of the film. There’s nothing quite as sweet as finding the perfect person to embody a real-life legend (see: Rami Malek’s award-winning portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody), and it sounds like director Dexter Fletcher struck gold with Egerton. But what is it about the young Kingsman actor that makes him Elton John’s perfect Rocket Man?

1/6 He's a True Thespian Egerton made a name for himself as Eggsy in the Kingsman series before taking on the legendary outlaw in last year's Robin Hood. Any project the young actor graces is improved by his presence, never shining any less because of him. Egerton has proven his abilities as a versatile actor, having already tackled action, drama, comedy, animated projects, and romance, which perfectly prepared him for his biggest role to date.

2/6 His Stunning Voice Many people were surprised to learn that Mr. Egerton is as talented on screen as he is at the mic. Fans of the animated feature Sing may have caught on to his hidden talents after voicing the soulful gorilla Johnny (a role he'll be reprising for the 2021 sequel). Taking over singer duties for John's classic tracks was a whole new challenge, though, and one that Egerton nailed by capturing John's artistry and spirit without attempting to imitate the iconic musician.

3/6 He is Sir Elton John Approved The singer has made it clear that he is beyond thrilled (and moved) by how Egerton portrayed him in the movie. Throughout filming the duo became besties, hanging out, performing the occasional duet together, and always taking an opportunity to speak lovingly about the other. Egerton recently revealed that John even sends him all of the positive reviews of the movie on a daily basis. Now that's a truly supportive BFF right there.

4/6 He Supports Gay Rights Rocketman will mark the first time a major studio has depicted a male gay sex scene, and while Hollywood still has plenty of room to grow, Egerton has been vocally supportive from the start. As he said in an MTV interview, "It's 2019. We are hopefully living in a progressive, sane society... We're celebrating one of the greatest gay icons of all-time whose career is full of firsts." Egerton is referencing the first time John ever made love and experienced such an essential moment in his life with love interest John Reid (Richard Madden). Hopefully, the movie will start a new trend of major studios embracing representation and delivering on all of the steamy LGBTQ+ sex scenes we can get!



5/6 This is His Passion Project Besides his talent and respect for Elton John's story and career, a key element Egerton brought to the table was his passion and dedication. The project obviously means a great deal to him as was apparent when the actor shed tears of gratitude while he, John, and the cast and crew of Rocketman received a 4-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival following the premiere of the movie.

6/6 He's Got The Look The resemblance between Egerton and a young Elton John is seriously uncanny for two guys that are not actually related. Hair and makeup worked their magic while the young British star took care of the rest with his wizardry in front of the camera. Photo: Paramount Pictures/Michael Putland (Getty Images)

