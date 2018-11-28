Arby’s Finally Put Curly Fries Where They Belong (On Your Sandwich)

In the world of fast food sandwiches, Arby’s sometimes seems to get lost in the shuffle. If you walked down the street and asked a random person what the restaurant sells, they’d probably say roast beef sandwiches. That’s because (other than the random ham and cheese sandwich and their beloved curly fries), that’s pretty much the only type of sandwich Arby’s sold for decades. In recent years, the restaurant chain has launched elk, duck, venison, and even something called the “Meat Mountain.” But, it never added its famous curly fries to a sandwich. That is, until now.

The sandwich the brand is calling the “Arbynator” is only available for a limited time (now through Dec. 23). The sandwich consists of thinly sliced roast beef, curly fries, cheddar sauce, Arby’s sauce, and Horsey sauce all on a soft, sesame seed bun. If that seems like too many sauces, then this sandwich isn’t for you. If that seems like exactly the right amount of sauces (or not enough) and you love Arby’s spicy, crispy curly fries, then this is the perfect sandwich experience for your face hole.

If you think this sandwich is a long time coming, you’re not alone. “I’ve been trying to get fries on a sandwich for five years, and we’re finally going to make it happen,” Arby’s president Rob Lynch said in a press release. “What’s not to love?”

The Arbynator comes in three different sizes: the classic, double, and (if you’re really hungry) a half-pound variety. The double has, you guessed it, double the amount of beef. The half-pound has even more. Honestly, nobody needs that much beef.

So if you’re a fan of Primanti Brothers and its French fry-covered sandwiches, but you don’t live anywhere near Pittsburgh, well, this isn’t really a worthy alternative. But at least you can find it at your neighborhood Arby’s.