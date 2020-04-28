Mandatory Good Deed of the Day: Send Art Supplies to Kids Whose Parents Have Given Up on Homeschooling

It’s a tough time for everyone. Coronavirus fears, shelter-in-place orders, and social distancing have all taken their toll on our mental and physical health. Our lives changed seemingly overnight and while we’ve done our best to adapt to the “new normal,” we still long for the old normal that may never return. The only way we’ll be able to persevere is to lift each other up and keep one another encouraged. That’s why we created the Mandatory Good Deed of the Day. It’s a way to keep you connected to others during quarantine while also injecting a little sunshine into someone’s day (rather than Lysol into their veins, as President Trump recently suggested).

Today’s good deed: sending art supplies to kids whose parents have given up on homeschooling. With schools shuttered across the country, learning has moved online, which means that parents get stuck with instruction duties. It isn’t each to teach your own kids, especially if you’re trying to work from home simultaneously. Few parents can dedicate a full school day’s worth of face time to math, science, language arts, and history. Subjects like physical education and art are falling by the wayside.

But that’s where you come in. Without even leaving the couch, you can make a kid’s day. Just order up some art supplies and have them shipped to your friends’ doorsteps. Watercolor kits, colored pencils, crayons, markers – there’s no shortage of tools to get your friends’ kids’ creativity flowing and keep them out of their parents’ hair for a while. You might want to include a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser in the package, too, because if we know anything about artwork and kids, it’s that some of it is going to end up on the wall. Make sure to add a note to your gift so your friends can send you pics of their kids’ masterpieces, which are sure to grace major art galleries whenever cities open up again.

Cover Photo: Catherine Delahaye (Getty Images)

