Bomb Squad Called to Investigate Suspicious Duffel Bag, Finds Kittens Inside

When the bomb squad gets called in, you don’t expect the story to end well. (You have seen The Hurt Locker, right?) But in the case of an Ohio church that reported a suspicious suitcase to the authorities, the ending was not only happy, it was the cat’s meow.

The church called the local bomb squad because of a random duffel bag that appeared on its doorstep. But when officers arrived on the scene and opened up the bag, they got quite the surprise. Instead of explosives, they found a female cat and her six newborn kittens! Talk about letting the cat out of the bag!

The fur babies came with a note: “Mom’s name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 2 p.m., Wed. Feb. 17th,” it read.

Sprinkles and her one-day-old kitties were taken to a nearby animal shelter. After getting cleaned up and fed, they were placed with a foster family. They’re so adorable, it’ll take no time at all for them to find a forever home.

As for law enforcement officers, they said they were simply relieved that instead of a ticking time bomb, they heard purring coming from inside the luggage. ‘Cat’astrophe averted!

Cover Photo: Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Meanwhile in Florida: Toddler Gets Head Stuck in Toilet Seat, Dad Saves the Day With Saw

MORE NEWS:

1/10 Tom Brady Gets Kronked and Tosses NFL Trophy Off a Boat, Blames It on the Likely Suspect Read more here. Photo: Mike Ehrmann (Getty Images)

2/10 Drunk in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Arrested For DWI in New Jersey, Shouldn’t Have Been Driving That Jeep With the Top Off in Winter! Read more here. Photo: YouTube



3/10 Pedophile Pop Star Gary Glitter Got a COVID Vaccine Before You Because That Makes Sense Read more here. Photo: Peter Dazeley / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/10 Kim Kardashian Shouts At the Internet For Trolling Her Daughter’s Oil Painting Read more here. Photo: Marianna Massey (Getty Images)



5/10 Olivia Wilde Breaks Down Her On-Set ‘No Assholes’ Policy (Shia LaBeouf, We’re Looking at You) Read more here. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/10 Reality TV Star Brandi Glanville Offers Armie Hammer Her Ribs, Tweets ‘#letsbbq’ Read more here. Photo: Randy Shropshire / Stringer and Raymond Hall / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/10 The Mandatory ‘Fake Famous’ Guide to Building Your Social Media Empire Read more here. Photo: HBO

8/10 RANKED! Our Favorite Super Bowl LV Commercials Read more here. Photo: YouTube



9/10 Mandatory Movie Speculation: Did ‘The Little Things’ Albert Sparma Do It? Read more here. Photo: HBO

10/10 Ranked! Our 15 Favorite Super Bowl Halftime Tweets About The Weeknd’s Wild Performance Read more here. Photo: YouTube

Meanwhile in Florida: College Student Jailed For Fish Photo, There Goes His Tinder Profile

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.