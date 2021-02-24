Half-Naked Ice Skater Goes Viral After Falling Through Ice (Shrinkage Is Mother Nature’s Greatest Revenge)

They say “fate favors the bold” but it also punishes idiots. If you need proof, look no further than this doofus from Amsterdam. The near-naked Dutchman went ice skating on a frozen canal – and then went viral in a video of him falling through the ice. The ice skater’s “oops” has been viewed 9 million times.

In the video, the bare-chested man looks so confident and carefree as he glides along on the frozen surface, but suddenly he seems to trip and face-plants right through the ice. He swims around for a few seconds, then attempts to rescue himself with a rope hanging from a nearby structure. When that fails, he tries to crawl over the ice, but it breaks beneath his body weight. Finally, a fellow ice skater tosses him a rope and drags him to safety.

At the end of the ordeal, the man finally stands upright again and treats onlookers to several exaggerated bows.

We don’t know how cold the water was, but the shrinkage had to be brutal. (Mother Nature’s greatest revenge!)

Unfortunately, this daredevil dumb-ass isn’t an anomaly. As Prime Minister Mark Rutte has said, “Skating on natural ice makes the heart of many Dutch people beat faster.” But those same people have been ignoring the danger of thin ice, and getting hurt enough to be hospitalized at a time when hospital beds are at a premium due to the pandemic. Rutte warned the adrenaline junkies to enjoy the ice “sensibly,” because if there’s one thing these boneheads have, it’s common sense. Next time, maybe bystanders should let natural selection take its course.

