Always Funny in Philly: The 20 Sweetest Tweets About Pennsylvania Going Blue For Biden

It wasn’t easy, Pennsylvania, but you did it. You turned blue. Actually, the state cannot take total credit. “The Blue Shift” (as it’s been dubbed) was due in large part to Philly, the city of brotherly love, and its suburbs, where Joe Biden, a native of Scranton (yes, that Scranton, of The Office fame), dominated the ballot count.

More than 90 percent of eligible voters in Philly registered to vote this year, the highest number in 35 years. And thank goodness they did; because of them, Pennsylvania went to the Democrats, and Biden was declared the president-elect this morning.

In honor of this major victory, we’ve rounded up the 20 sweetest tweets about Philly turning blue. It may not always be sunny in Philadelphia, but the future certainly looks brighter than it has in a long time.

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

philly flipping pennsylvania to a blue state pic.twitter.com/9WFhGqtxLE — olivia (@gaycryptic) November 6, 2020

Our Father, who art in Philly

Gritty be thy Name

The count’s not done

Blue Wave to Come

In this Jawn we pray Credit: KW#Election2020 — Danielle Justina (@daniellemancine) November 4, 2020

The prophecy has been fulfilled… Motown, Philly back again.

Doing a little east coast “swing”… pic.twitter.com/uqgpClLKrW — redgreen&blue (@mrtheillz) November 6, 2020

Philly blue stepping over PA red like pic.twitter.com/k1gLlGDo3f — Veli Vel (@__Veli) November 6, 2020

I will get a Philly cheesesteak tattooed across my chest the second I see the PA map turn blue. — Autumn Chiklis (@AutumnChiklis) November 5, 2020

Well this makes a nice change. Usually when Philadelphia goes blue it means I have to throw it away. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) November 6, 2020

I guess GOOD things happened in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/qgpqN8pCCM — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) November 6, 2020

American nemeses slain by Philadelphia:

1. King George

2. Tom Brady

3. Donald Trump — Ben Parker (@pennbarker) November 6, 2020

Philly coming in like. pic.twitter.com/hBTf2zBR1G — jack nicholson in Reds (@donsknots) November 6, 2020

The person who created this, is right up there with Michaelangelo. pic.twitter.com/WoyYux2QfF — David Iskra | Later Traitor! (@IskraDavidPhoto) November 6, 2020

when trump said bad things happen in philadelphia he meant philadelphia turning PA blue — ♡ jul ♡ (@julllsido) November 6, 2020

The blue wave hitting PA tonight with those extra 100,000 Philadelphia ballots, manifesting pic.twitter.com/a6GsoFVkV7 — Nick (@sidsellie) November 5, 2020

“Blue is The Warmest Color” A film starring by Georgia & Philadelphia. — Handy Randy (@RandySPuentes) November 6, 2020

If PA goes blue, I promise I’ll stop bullying the entire city of Philadelphia for being the #1 trashcan in the US. Philly, here’s your shot to be useful for something other than a fake athlete statue or a broken bell, or an abundance of used batteries — Rupert Pupkin (@thefaketeebz) November 6, 2020

Philly carrying PA to blue pic.twitter.com/4L9TKDjwq2 — (@bigdaddeebilly) November 6, 2020

Live look of when Philly flipped blue pic.twitter.com/7uugR1JarS — Chartisse (@SnowmanEmbiid) November 6, 2020

Philly after Pennsylvania turned blue. pic.twitter.com/tpU2UMqks5 — Neil Armstrong (@TroBestman) November 6, 2020

Philly after carrying all the blue votes pic.twitter.com/9c6xxhrZH7 — Veli Vel (@__Veli) November 6, 2020

