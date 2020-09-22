Fun
Supreme Court

Completely Ridiculous Picks For the Next Supreme Court Justice

by Mandatory Editors

Due to the recent death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, there’s a vacancy on the Supreme Court. President Trump has promised to nominate a woman in her place and news outlets are all abuzz with predictions for her replacement.

In a major fuck-up of our forefathers, there are no specific requirements in the U.S. Constitution for Supreme Court justices – not even a law degree is required. So, since the nominee could potentially be anyone, we let our imaginations run wild on the women Trump might be eyeing (eww) for the position.

Cover Photo: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

Biden vs. Trump: Which Political Candidate Has Better Hair?

Mandatory Voting: 12 Simple Reasons to Be Pro Joe (And Against Don the Con)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.