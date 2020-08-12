‘Trolls’ Dolls Pulled After Inappropriate Button Placement Pushes Parents’ Buttons

Children’s toys have pushed parents’ buttons for many reasons over the years, but none so egregiously as the Trolls World Tour Giggle and Sing Poppy doll. There’s controversy swirling over the bug-eyed, pink-skinned, rainbow-haired doll because of, well, a button.

What’s the big deal? Well, the doll has one button on her belly that, when pressed, makes the doll sing and utter phrases such as “How about a hug?” That’s at the same level of creepy as a Tickle-Me Elmo, but that’s not what moms and dads across the country are pissed about. It’s a second button, located under the doll’s skirt. When pressed, it the doll squeals “Oh!” and “Whee!”

A petition collected over 429,000 signatures accusing toy-maker Hasbro of encouraging child abuse.

“When you push this button on the doll’s privates she gasps and giggles. This is not okay for a child’s toy! This toy needs to be removed from our stores,” the petition states. “What will this toy make our innocent, impressionable children think? That it’s fun when someone touches your private area? That pedophilia and child molestation are okay?”

While these parents may have overreacted a tad (the Karens and Gregs of the world never cease to find stuff to complain about), Hasbro has since pulled the dolls from shelves. A Hasbro spokesperson told CNN in a statement that “this feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate.”

Ya think?

Cover Photo: Hasbro

