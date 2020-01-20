Culture / Entertainment / Gear
Robotic Cat Toys That Follow Commands Are CES 2020 Favorite, Real Cats Outraged That Any Cat Would Be Approachable

by Sabrina Cognata

For years, we’ve been sold this idea that the perfect pet is the robotic dog. However, 2020 is the dawn of a new era, one where a robotic cat actually follows commands with…feline-like precision. Obviously, the cat community at large considers such a thing to be laughable at best, noting that cats designed to act like dogs are simply robotic dogs humans have labeled cats. Still, this hasn’t prevented Chinese company Elephant Robotics from producing the CES 2020 must-have item, MarsCat. Keep reading to find out more about this electronic wonder real cats are turning their noses up at.

Would you want a robotic cat that acts like a dog? Why not just get an actual dog instead of altering the personality of cats? Let us know what you think in the comments!

