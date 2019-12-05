Andrew Yang Goes Rogue on the Campaign Trail, Starts Giving Whipped Cream Facials to Supporters

The Sexually Frustrated Dolphin

Zafar was the friendliest dolphin in France, until swimmers realized he was looking for something more. After attacking boats and hoisting women on his nose, it looked like things were not going to end well for Jafar. That’s when another lonely dolphin stumbled into the area wearing a mistletoe hat. The two locked eyes and it was love at first sight. A crisis was averted in this testament to the power of Christmas.