Honest Timeline: Following Through With Your Sunday Plans After Brunch

Brunch plans can’t be made, they simply just happen during a rowdy night out. Sometime after midnight, someone (maybe even you) suggests the party shouldn’t stop. Of course, this is silly because everyone needs sleep. Especially with how much you’ve been drinking. Then someone declares that the party should reconvene the next morning at boozy brunch (aka the millennial version of church). You’re near death’s door when you get there, but that first sip of booze fixes your life and momentarily gets you back on track. This is the Mandatory honest timeline for trying to follow up with your post-brunch plans.

Photo: FilippoBacci (Getty Images)

1/9 12 PM The champagne is flowing and your friends begin chanting your name upon your arrival.

2/9 12:05 PM Two mimosas later, you're doing great, sweetie.

3/9 1 PM You remind everyone that you need to slow down because you have errands to run later. Everyone laughs because the joke's on you.

4/9 2 PM You wake up at the table wearing sunglasses. Your friends are laughing at you. Again.



5/9 2:30 PM The waiter brings the check. You can't remember if you've even had food. You close your eyes and go back to whatever it was you were doing.

6/9 3 PM The restaurant asks you to leave. Please.

7/9 3:45 PM Somehow you and your friends end up at the grocery store next to your apartment.

8/9 4 PM Even though you have a grocery cart filled with food, you only end up buying booze. Everyone laughs.



9/9 6:30 PM You wake up at the beach. You don't live next to the beach. Fuck.

Of course, you not only want and need that drink at brunch, but is it worth throwing off your whole Sunday? Let us know in the comments!

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.