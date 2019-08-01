Living / Fun / Life Hacks
Brunch

Honest Timeline: Following Through With Your Sunday Plans After Brunch

by Sabrina Cognata

Brunch plans can’t be made, they simply just happen during a rowdy night out. Sometime after midnight, someone (maybe even you) suggests the party shouldn’t stop. Of course, this is silly because everyone needs sleep. Especially with how much you’ve been drinking. Then someone declares that the party should reconvene the next morning at boozy brunch (aka the millennial version of church). You’re near death’s door when you get there, but that first sip of booze fixes your life and momentarily gets you back on track. This is the Mandatory honest timeline for trying to follow up with your post-brunch plans.

Photo: FilippoBacci (Getty Images)

