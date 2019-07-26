Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 7-26-2019

The workweek is damn near over but the funny tweets are only just beginning. If you missed last week's tweets, how dare you! But between Mueller Time and Mercury in retrograde, you're in for this time around.

Men who get mad when male superheroes are rebooted as women are called Thor losers. Thank you. — The Volatile Mermaid (is on vacation) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 25, 2019

My beach body is my winter body plus flip flops. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 25, 2019

There goes my plans for the day. https://t.co/oLtyQQulaE — Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) July 25, 2019

Comedians in Cars Picking Up Their 17 Year Old Girlfriends From School — kevin o’shea (@OSheaComputer) July 24, 2019

Oh cool she’s just lying freelance now https://t.co/DXOkgjgL2v — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 25, 2019

SPEECH THERAPIST: okay let’s start with the alphabet SCOOBY DOO: ray ree ree ree ree ref ree SPEECH THERAPIST: *into intercom* cancel all my appointments — FRO VO (@fro_vo) July 22, 2019

ive been happy the last couple of days and I feel like I got a cheat code in a video game. Damn people just walk around feeling like this wtf lol — Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 25, 2019

Did…did Wells Adams write this? https://t.co/gs2NdhCG0l — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) July 25, 2019

politicians keep saying I can keep my doctor like I haven't forcibly had my insurance change 4 times in the last several years and have any idea who my doctor even is — maura quint (@behindyourback) July 25, 2019

PETER PAN: we meet again, Captain Hook CAPTAIN HOOK: well well well– wait u guys call me Hook? PETER PAN: yeah CAPTAIN HOOK: because of the hand? PETER PAN: …i'm sorr- CAPTAIN HOOK: wow ok hey my dads dead too why not call me captain dead dad — average joe (@jazz_inmypants) July 25, 2019

do you mean bf like best friend or boyfriend or bread festival — IRL Stine (@hellohappy_time) July 28, 2018

I heard you can make money collecting up those free scooters at night and throwing them into a ravine — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 25, 2019

S is short for 8 — Spazio (@Spaziotwat) July 22, 2019

everyone who didn’t start a podcast over the last 5 years shouldn’t have to pay taxes — epifanes high gloss (@elensemblador) July 20, 2019