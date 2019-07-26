Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 7-26-2019
Men who get mad when male superheroes are rebooted as women are called Thor losers. Thank you.
— The Volatile Mermaid (is on vacation) (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 25, 2019
My beach body is my winter body plus flip flops.
— Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) July 25, 2019
There goes my plans for the day. https://t.co/oLtyQQulaE
— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) July 25, 2019
Comedians in Cars Picking Up Their 17 Year Old Girlfriends From School
— kevin o’shea (@OSheaComputer) July 24, 2019
Oh cool she’s just lying freelance now https://t.co/DXOkgjgL2v
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) July 25, 2019
SPEECH THERAPIST: okay let’s start with the alphabet
SCOOBY DOO: ray ree ree ree ree ref ree
SPEECH THERAPIST: *into intercom* cancel all my appointments
— FRO VO (@fro_vo) July 22, 2019
ive been happy the last couple of days and I feel like I got a cheat code in a video game. Damn people just walk around feeling like this wtf lol
— Dani Fernandez (@msdanifernandez) July 25, 2019
Did…did Wells Adams write this? https://t.co/gs2NdhCG0l
— Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) July 25, 2019
politicians keep saying I can keep my doctor like I haven't forcibly had my insurance change 4 times in the last several years and have any idea who my doctor even is
— maura quint (@behindyourback) July 25, 2019
Billy Madison. https://t.co/0ghcebkjy6
— Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) July 25, 2019
PETER PAN: we meet again, Captain Hook
CAPTAIN HOOK: well well well– wait u guys call me Hook?
PETER PAN: yeah
CAPTAIN HOOK: because of the hand?
PETER PAN: …i'm sorr-
CAPTAIN HOOK: wow ok hey my dads dead too why not call me captain dead dad
— average joe (@jazz_inmypants) July 25, 2019
do you mean bf like best friend or boyfriend or bread festival
— IRL Stine (@hellohappy_time) July 28, 2018
I heard you can make money collecting up those free scooters at night and throwing them into a ravine
— Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) July 25, 2019
S is short for 8
— Spazio (@Spaziotwat) July 22, 2019
everyone who didn’t start a podcast over the last 5 years shouldn’t have to pay taxes
— epifanes high gloss (@elensemblador) July 20, 2019
