Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week 7-19-2019
The workweek is over but the funny tweets are just beginning. Between millennials storming Area 51, people using an app to find our what their dicks will look like in 50 years, racist politicians being more racist than usual, family brawls at Disneyland and the general end of the world upon us, there’s always room for a good Twitter jab. Catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then hit up our GIFs of the Week and, of course, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
Mandatory Tweets: Twitter’s #WorstThingToDoDuringSex Will Light Up Your Day
1/4
Mandatory Weird News: Dog Steals Cop Car, Eats Officer’s Beef Jerky
Check out the story here.
Photo: aijohn784 (Getty Images)
2/4
People Smoked Cannabis Back in the Day to Talk to Ghosts
Check out the story here.
Cover Photo: Bestforlater91 (Getty Images)
3/4
College Student Gambles on Del Taco’s Vegan Burrito, Calls Home to Make Parents Proud
Check out the story here.
Photo: Artur Debat (Getty Images)
4/4
Woman Avoids DUI By Drunk-Driving Toy Truck, Proves Stupidity Can Still Be Original
Check out the story here.
Photo: Zave Smith (Getty Images)