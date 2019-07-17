Mandatory GIFs of the Week: Area 51 Edition

You’ve probably heard by now that people are petitioning to storm Area 51, the government base in Nevada that allegedly hides outer space alien life, on Sept. 20. At this point, the Facebook page has over 1.4 million people signed up and ready to break down the gates in hopes of making friends with some sort of extraterrestrial being. The memes and GIFs are abundant for the occasion and we’re hoping to see which of these petitioners are really about that life and willing to storm a heavily armed and guarded military facility.

In celebration of another bad idea by people on the internet, our Mandatory GIFs of the Week are dedicated to aliens. Good luck, Area 51 raiders. It was nice knowing you.

1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17



5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17



9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17



13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17



17/17

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.