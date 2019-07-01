Mascot Mayhem: Funny GIFs of the Big Goofy Gloves Coming Off
The professional art of mascotery is a little-known but well-respected medium in the sporting world. Countless hours of executive mascot training go into mastering unicycle riding, pie throwing, and T-shirt cannoning. But this high-level, intense training can cause massive stress, pushing a man, woman or giant yellow chicken to the brink of insanity. Unfortunately, these modern-day court jesters sometimes take it too far and things can become physical. Here are some examples of when mascots go wild, the gloves come off, and the fisticuffs are thrown.
Cover Photo: Wesley Hitt / Contributor (Getty Images)
Take me out to the ball game: The 10 Most Deliciously Insane-Looking Ballpark Foods Of 2019
Green muppet on green muppet crime is never the answer. Always gotta have your head on a swivel in a street race. The king lion with the people's elbow is a helluva exclamation point. I guess that's one way to win an argument. Obviously, the Philly Phanatic's punchline didn't land properly. Who hasn't wanted to throw a cake in the face of a Lakers fan? Vegas odds have the purple dinosaur going down in the second round. The Three Stooges would be proud. Talk about a rough rider: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are." T-Rex ice hockey should be a real thing. That guy must be a chiropractor. There's some serious new age therapy happening here. Yet another form of cow tipping has been invented.
Brother Against Brother
Some Extra Mustard On That Hot Dog
Mascot WWE Needs To Happen
Do I Have Something In My Teeth?
Tommy Lasorda Was A Savage
Will You Taste This For Me?
What Are You? Chicken?
Pie To The Face Is Never NOT Funny
Easter Is About Giving
Payback For Jurassic Park
Say Hello To My Little Friend!
This Guy Must Be Lactose Intolerant
Green muppet on green muppet crime is never the answer.
Always gotta have your head on a swivel in a street race.
The king lion with the people's elbow is a helluva exclamation point.
I guess that's one way to win an argument.
Obviously, the Philly Phanatic's punchline didn't land properly.
Who hasn't wanted to throw a cake in the face of a Lakers fan?
Vegas odds have the purple dinosaur going down in the second round.
The Three Stooges would be proud.
Talk about a rough rider: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."
T-Rex ice hockey should be a real thing.
That guy must be a chiropractor. There's some serious new age therapy happening here.
Yet another form of cow tipping has been invented.
Foul ball: 12 Hilarious GIFs of the Most Bored Baseball Fans and Players Ever
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.