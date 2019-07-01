Fun / Funny Photos / Sports
mascot

Mascot Mayhem: Funny GIFs of the Big Goofy Gloves Coming Off

by Casey Gutting

The professional art of mascotery is a little-known but well-respected medium in the sporting world. Countless hours of executive mascot training go into mastering unicycle riding, pie throwing, and T-shirt cannoning. But this high-level, intense training can cause massive stress, pushing a man, woman or giant yellow chicken to the brink of insanity. Unfortunately, these modern-day court jesters sometimes take it too far and things can become physical. Here are some examples of when mascots go wild, the gloves come off, and the fisticuffs are thrown.

Cover Photo: Wesley Hitt / Contributor (Getty Images)

