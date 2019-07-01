Mascot Mayhem: Funny GIFs of the Big Goofy Gloves Coming Off

The professional art of mascotery is a little-known but well-respected medium in the sporting world. Countless hours of executive mascot training go into mastering unicycle riding, pie throwing, and T-shirt cannoning. But this high-level, intense training can cause massive stress, pushing a man, woman or giant yellow chicken to the brink of insanity. Unfortunately, these modern-day court jesters sometimes take it too far and things can become physical. Here are some examples of when mascots go wild, the gloves come off, and the fisticuffs are thrown.

1/12 Brother Against Brother Green muppet on green muppet crime is never the answer.

2/12 Some Extra Mustard On That Hot Dog Always gotta have your head on a swivel in a street race.

3/12 Mascot WWE Needs To Happen The king lion with the people's elbow is a helluva exclamation point.

4/12 Do I Have Something In My Teeth? I guess that's one way to win an argument.



5/12 Tommy Lasorda Was A Savage Obviously, the Philly Phanatic's punchline didn't land properly.

6/12 Will You Taste This For Me? Who hasn't wanted to throw a cake in the face of a Lakers fan?

7/12 What Are You? Chicken? Vegas odds have the purple dinosaur going down in the second round.

8/12 Pie To The Face Is Never NOT Funny The Three Stooges would be proud.



9/12 Easter Is About Giving Talk about a rough rider: "Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

10/12 Payback For Jurassic Park T-Rex ice hockey should be a real thing.

11/12 Say Hello To My Little Friend! That guy must be a chiropractor. There's some serious new age therapy happening here.

12/12 This Guy Must Be Lactose Intolerant Yet another form of cow tipping has been invented.

