What Would A Millennial Do With $1 Million?

Photo: Khosrork (Getty Images)



There are 11 million millionaires in America and an astonishing number of them are under the age of 30. With that number growing every year, it begs the question: What would you do if you struck it rich? Buy a house? Travel the world? Or something else entirely? Your first moves with a million-dollar windfall can say a lot about who you are. And while the typical high priority items mentioned above are solid investments, the millennial man plays by a different set of rules. As we venture into the millennial mind, we discover 20 ways he might spend his first million dollars.

1/20 Start An App That Monitors Other Apps A newly minted millennial must jump into the tech game. How about an app that keeps track of all your other apps? Rumor has it that the IPO will be valued at $70 billion. Nicely done!

2/20 Open A Coffee Shop That Only Serves Avocado Smoothies People love coffee. But even more than that, people love avocado. Present a twist on the typical java hut by only serving avocado drinks. Toast optional.

3/20 Buy Only Organic Bananas No more 19 cent garbage 'nanas. Time for the 25 cent, top shelf organic 'nanas. Life is about to change.

4/20 Shell Out For The Good Beard Oil Self care is expensive. A million bucks can get that beard looking lusher than a Van Gogh original.



5/20 Take Friends To The Bowling Alley (Drinks Included) Nothing is more gratifying than giving. An all-expenses paid trip to the bowling alley will leave a feel-good scar on a man's heart.

6/20 Write Himself A Really Big Check Cuz', you know, why not?

7/20 Add Another Bedroom To His Studio Apartment Life was getting a little cramped in that one-bedroom studio above the Cross-Fit/nail salon, so he'd be stoked to see the finished pad in all its two-bedroom glory.

8/20 Invest In A Doughnut Pop-Up Shop Everything involving doughnuts is a really great idea and a worthy investment to revitalize any community center.



9/20 Cast Bill Murray in A New Short Film About Drinking Coffee Straight From the Pot Dreams do come true thanks to loads of cash and a semi-decent script that involves a man in purgatory revisiting his life's low points over a never-ending pot of coffee.

10/20 Stock Up On Expensive Honey That high-end New Zealand Manuka honey has been just out of arm's reach...until now.

11/20 Buy A Racehorse And Skip Rope With It Join the cultured jet-set by buying a racehorse. Then confound everyone by retiring it from racing so it can train for the exciting and fast-growing world of Horse Skip.

12/20 Hire A Dancing Maid To Do Their Laundry Nothing screams "nouveau riche" like a dancing maid. Plus, doing your own laundry kind of sucks.



13/20 Get The Requisite Small Monkey As A Pet Buying a pet monkey is a no-brainer. Look at this guy, he's freaking awesome.

14/20 Buy Six Matching Vespas And Star A Club It's time to start cruising the boulevard like a gang from a 1960s French new wave flick. Sexy passenger optional, but highly recommended.

15/20 Run For Senator Take money out of politics and run for office on your own dime. Finally make National Pizza Day a bi-monthly holiday.

16/20 Buy One Of Everything At The Corner Store This is exactly what our 8-year-old selves would do.



17/20 Quit Job And Learn To Surf (And Possibly Injure Self) It might be too late to go pro, but hey, there's plenty of time to find out.

18/20 Update His Suspender and Party Sock Collection A million dollars can buy a lot of good socks. A lot of good socks.

19/20 Finish The Tattoo He Started Three Years Ago Now that money is no longer an issue, the tattoo that's been half-finished since Cinco de Mayo 2016 will now be complete. Vision realized.

20/20 Buy A Volkswagen Type 2 And Install An Italian-Made Espresso Machine Inside Dream car, dream life. The road is open and the coffee is good. What more can a young millionaire ask for?

