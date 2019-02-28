The Best Whisky in the World is One You Can Actually Afford
Photo: Pamela Webb / EyeEm (Getty Images)
When we think about award-winning whisky (especially Scotch) we tend to imagine expensive, long-matured spirits that most of us will likely never have a chance to sample. But, what if we told you that wasn’t necessarily true? Sure, you can pay hundreds (or thousands) of dollars to buy a bottle of The Macallan that began aging when your father was in high school. But, if you pay attention to booze news lately, you don’t really need to. That’s because a bottle of whisky listed for just under $18 has been named Best Scotch Whisky at the World Whiskies Awards. But that price isn’t even the most interesting aspect of this story.
The whisky, called Queen Margot, is exclusively available at Lidl supermarkets. For those unfamiliar with the World Whiskies Awards, it’s one of the most-respected whisky (and whiskey) contests in the world. The panel of 40 experts sampled various Scotch whiskies and selected the eight-year-old Queen Margot as the best. It beat out a handful of well-respected brands, including Johnnie Walker Black.
This whisky isn’t just a gimmick by any means. It’s a true Scotch whisky and deserves a place in your liquor cabinet. It was distilled, blended, and bottled in Scotland. Grab yourself a bottle (or two) and brag to your friends and family that you “splurged” on a bottle of the best Scotch in the world.
The only downside is that you can’t buy it online. So, if you don’t have a Lidl near you, you’ll have to take a road trip to Virginia, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, or Georgia. Trust us, it’s worth it. At the very least you’ll be able to look like a fancy gentleman to your buddies; that is, until they realize you only paid $18 dollars for that bottle. Once they do, you’ll look pretty silly with your monocle and smoking jacket.