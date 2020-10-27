Sunday Scaries Aren’t So Scary Thanks to This Best-Selling CBD Brand

There are a lot of things we would rather do than deal with Monday mornings, especially in 2020. You could call out not-actually-sick 5 minutes before your shift starts and piss everyone off, you could take extreme measures to actually get sick and take the day off (please don’t), or you could just combat Sunday scaries with, well, Sunday Scaries, a line of THC-free CBD products.

There’s a lot of benefits to CBD, including that CBD and THC are not synonymous. For one, you can enjoy CBD without the fear of being nabbed for partaking in THC-centered activities in places where said activities aren’t quite legal yet. For two, CBD is a great way to take the edge off while giving your liver a break. Just do us a favor, and please touch base with your medical team about CBD before taking the plunge, it’s not yet FDA-approved, so it’s kinda important you chat with the doc first.

Ready to get your CBD on, boost your immune system and energy levels, and regulate your nervous system? You’ve got some options that are all on sale.

The basic Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies are packed with vitamin B12 and B3 and are made with coconut oil and pure cane sugar. They usually run $36 a bottle, but you’ll get them here for $29.99, that’s a 16% discount.

For those of us who prefer a vegan lifestyle, Sunday Scaries Vegan AF Gummies are going to be your jam. Also sporting a heavy dose of vitamins B12 and D3, these gummies contain sunflower oil and organic sugar. A bottle usually runs $39, but you can get it here for $32.97, a 15% discount.

Chewing sounds like too much work? Opt for a liquid variety. Sunday Scaries 500mg CBD Tincture comes in drops, contains B12 and B3, and is made with coconut oil and stevia. The drops are here for $64.99 (which is 7% less than it usually runs).

By the way, while there are just about a million ways you can enjoy a nice dose of CBD and even more benefits (just ask Gronk), usage and legality is a state-by-state variance, so make sure you’re playing by the rules so you don’t ruin the good time for everyone.

Prices subject to change.

