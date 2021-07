These Gummies Will Help You Calm Your Nerves During This Never-Ending Crap Storm

We know, we know, life lately has not been kind to the bulk of the universe. And, while you maintained a life largely unscathed the past year and a half, 2021 has not yet shown to be as cruel of a mistress as 2020 was, and we’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. If you’re riddled with anxiety around every corner like us, you could use these Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies to mellow out about any upcoming crappy occurrences.

Ready to get your relax on? Here’s what you get with the Complete Calm De-Stress Gummies: not just a tasty vitamin to add to your nightly regimen, these yummy gummies also provide vital nutrients to help you lower your anxiety and sleep just a little bit better at night, even if the world around you is turning into a looming hellscape. Along with your class favorites like organic cane sugar, pectin, and ginger root oil, these bedtime treats also contain Safr’Inside™, a component extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron. Beyond just sounding super cool, Safr’Inside is clinically proven to significantly reduce anxiety, elevate mood, and improve sleep, for a brighter, lighter you.

What else can you expect from your new favorite healthcare routine? Memory enhancement and improved focus come in the form of panax ginseng, and increased cognitive function, antioxidant activity, and reduced inflammation is part of the package mixed in with the lion’s mane extract (also, can you just imagine the look on people’s faces when you tell them you ingest lion’s mane? Pretty badass). Mental fatigue? Never heard of it thanks to the rhodiola extract. Stress is also blocked by the lemon balm extract and day terpene blend, so those expense reports in the AM have got nothing on you. The best part though? Each gummy is vegan, low-sugar, and gluten-free, so optimum health is guaranteed.

