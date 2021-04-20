Need to Both Chill Out and Win at Adulting All at the Same Time? These Patches Should Help

While we’re all out here trying to win the award for world’s most functional adult, most days fall super flat and warrant a good cry in the staff lounge bathroom. Blame it on social distancing, blame it on being a millennial, even blame it on Florida for all we care (since adults in Florida never learned to adult in the first place), the sad reality is that maturity is hard, and if you don’t have the boost you need to get through the day, you might turn into a wallowing sack of screaming anxiety faster than cinderella’s carriage turned into a Thanksgiving themed gourd. Avoid that type of emotional carnage by equipping yourself with the OZMO Patch: Fast-Acting, Time-Released Gel Patches.

Made from ISO-compliant and medical-grade hydrogel material (which is just fancy lingo for stuff doctors and medical professionals use), these patches are proven to supercharge your day or give you the zzz’s you need to take on the rest of the week, depending on if you chose to use the OZMO Energize patches or the OZMO Sleep patches included in this bundle. As an added bonus, these bad boys are vegan, hypoallergenic, all-natural, paraben-free, and made from 25% water to promote efficient absorption of supplement-infused hydrogel into your skin, which basically means they’ll be long lasting and long acting without pumping harmful chemicals into your body.

So, what’s the deal with the two different patches included? Apply the OZMO Energize patches one hour before you’re ready to carpe diem and remove anywhere between 3-5 hours before hitting the hay to get the full effects of the B12, taurine, green tea, and guarana ingredients that will ensure all day mind and body attentiveness your dark roast could never provide. Need some rest instead? No sweat, the OZMO Sleep patches are effective up to one hour before bedtime and are infused with GABA, melatonin, L-theanine, and magnesium to give you the most rocking night’s sleep you’ve had since the womb.

The best part? These are reusable, so you’ll feel the effects time and time again without having to rush to the store for pricey supplements and vitamins. Trust us, your wallet (and endocrine system) with thank you profusely.