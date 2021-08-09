Adam Levine’s New Leg Tattoo Took 13 Hours, Still Less Painful Than Listening to Entire Maroon 5 Song

Adam Levine hasn’t done much of note in the music world lately, but he sure is keeping busy. The Maroon 5 frontman recently spent a whopping 13 hours getting his leg inked, adding to his already extensive body art.

A timelapse video posted to Instagram last week showed the pop star enduring the epic procedure by Bill Canales, a tattooist from California who specializes in Japanese-influenced art. The intricate ink, which appears to be botanical in theme, spanned over two days and covered all the skin from Levine’s ankle to his hip.

Levine is no stranger to these extensive tattoo sessions – he has a back tattoo that took six months to complete as well as another leg design that involved three days of inking.

“Tattoos wind up being this strange road map or narrative over the year,” he once told People. “They always remind me of this long, weird, awesome journey life has been.”

Whatever makes you happy, Adam. You clearly have a higher pain tolerance than we do – forget the tats, just making that Maroon 5 music and performing it over and over again has got to be excruciating!

