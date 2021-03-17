Culture / Entertainment
Bridgerton

‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Reads Bedtime Story, Coincidentally at Same Time the Whole World Starts Having Wet Dreams

by Mandatory Editors

If you don’t know who Regé-Jean Page, you’re obviously not a Bridgerton fan. The heartthrob of horny, suburban Netflix subscribers everywhere has become a household name thanks to his steamy depiction of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the romantic drama, which is the most popular series ever on the streamer.

Now, Page is attracting a new audience, one a little too young for the kind of, um, acting he’s become known for on Bridgerton. The actor recently read a bedtime story as part of the BBC children’s program Cbeebies. His book of choice was titled Rain Before Rainbows by Smriti Halls and David Litchfield. It’s about a little girl who befriends a fox with whom she travels. The moral of the story, according to a BBC press release, is that “with courage and the help of good friends, there is always a way out of darkness.”

The story aired on March 14, which is Mother’s Day in the UK. We can probably guess what those moms really wanted for the holiday – and it isn’t child’s play with Page. In lieu of that fantasy, they’ll just have to settle for a wet dream starring the actor.

