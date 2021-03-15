This Week in Shapes: Kim Kardashian Confuses Hail For Snow

We don’t expect much from the Kardashians. Drama. Fashion. Sexy Instagram pics. We definitely wouldn’t rely on them to forecast the weather. Professionals have a hard enough time doing that themselves, after all. So we were hardly surprised when middle Kardashian sister Kim recently confused hail for snow.

A hail storm hit the Los Angeles area last week, and Kim felt the need to document it on several Instagram stories. “It’s snowing, and I’m in Calabasas,” Kardashian said in one video, with a shot of the white pellets hitting the pavement. “I don’t know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane.”

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She posted another video of the precipitation on her basketball court (because who doesn’t have one of those?). “This is really crazy. How is this happening?” she marveled. “This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow. This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane.”

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It took several comments from fans to make her realize that what she was witnessing was not snow, but hail, two extremely different types of precipitation. The former is fluffy and hexagonal, the latter is hard and circular.

“OK OK I get the message!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW!” she responded. “I’m not a meteorologist people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one!”

She continued: “If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKURRRRRR.” (No, not OK. We can’t just make up our own meteorological terms. It’s like calling lipstick eyeliner just because they’re both in the makeup family.)

Pro tip, Kim: no one comes to your Instagram for weather updates. Please stick to what you know, especially lingerie. We could use a lot more Skims photoshoot videos on your feed. Thanks in advance from hot-blooded men everywhere.

Cover Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer (Getty Images)

Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

