Stanley Tucci’s ‘Searching for Italy’ Is the Binge-Eating Road Trip We All Needed

Everyone is saying Stanley Tucci is having a moment (yep, another one). We’d like to think this moment started way back in 1996 when he wrote and directed the food-obsessed movie, Big Night, and hasn’t ended since. But to be fair, Tucci had never broken the internet…until now.

It all began with a classic cocktail. Just a few months after the lockdown hit last year, Tucci made a three-minute tutorial on how to mix the perfect Negroni in a simple effort to cheer up his wife’s co-workers. After his wife convinced him to post it on Instagram, the video exploded.

Now Tucci’s obsession for delicious food and drink has found the ultimate vessel: A show on CNN in which the lovable Tucci gets to eat his way through Italy. Lucky for us, we get to tag along with him. And it’s exactly the escape we’ve been looking for.

Much like Diane Lane in Under the Tuscan Sun, we find ourselves falling in love again with Tucci as he whisks us through the culinary highlights of all 2o of Italy’s unique regions. Making us regret not a single pound of the Covid-19 we’ve put on since quarantine began. Thank you, Tucci, for making us feel beautiful.

But before you join Tucci on his Italian adventures by binge-watching his show while eating an entire box of cannoli, relive the “moments” that made Stanley Tucci the undisputed champion of cool. Buon appetito!

Cover Photo: CNN

1/8 1. Levi's Tucci Tucci's first "moment" was in this 1980s ad for Levi's, as a ripped man walking down the street acting wonderfully smitten with himself. (Which led to another moment 30 years later when everyone realized how chiseled the man is.) What was his secret? Who knows, but even back then he already that special Tooch.

2/8 2. 'Big Night' Tucci Playing restaurant-owning brothers (opposite Tony Shalhoub who's having his own moment here) preparing for the most important dinner of their lives, this gem gets inside the heads of any family-owned business struggling to make it. Tucci thought this movie would free him of his obsession for food, but clearly it was only the beginning.



3/8 3. Tertiary Tucci Stanley Tucci has been in nearly 100 movies, and in most of them, he plays a side character. It just so happens that those little Tucci moments often end up being the most memorable. He's an actor's actor who knows how to serve the story no matter how small the part. (Swish.)

4/8 4. Prada Tucci There's a reason his performance as Nigel in The Devil Wears Prada is probably his most famous. Not only does he hold his own against Meryl Streep, he effortlessly steals every scene he's in and manages to temper his epic sass with a perfect dollop of heart.



5/8 5. Killer Tucci Tucci gave us chills playing a serial killer in The Lovely Bones. Despite his natural warmth, here he demonstrates how well he can play a villain of the highest order.

6/8 6. Cutesy Tucci Mere months after giving us nightmares as killer George Harvey, Tucci did an about-face and rendered his most endearing performance to date. Teaming up with Meryl Streep once again, Tucci delivers a masterclass in how to be the even-keeled man behind a great woman, a lesson that will surely continue to echo throughout the 21st century.



7/8 7. Tucci Gang SNL cemented Tucci's status as the man everyone low-key loves with their music video parody of 'Gucci Gang.' Pete Davidson and Sam Rockwell rock this hilarious homage like total pros. And all they had to do was express what everyone else had been feeling but was too shy to say.

8/8 8. Negroni Tucci Finally, the man behind the myth. His natural, relaxed, childlike enthusiasm for all things delicious was on full display in the infamous Negroni clip. It led to more Instagram videos showcasing his mixology skills, which quickly snowballed into the current iteration of Tucci: A man who loves great Italian food and would love nothing more than to share it with the world. We for one are loving this "moment."

