Kate Winslet Gives the Birthday Gift of Sex Scenes to Co-star Saoirse Ronan, We Know What We’re Wishing For Next Year

It’s safe to assume that most adults would like sex on their birthday. Unfortunately, for a lot of us, the only thing getting blown on our big day are the candles on our cake. (And some of us don’t even get cake.) Well, that was not the case for Saoirse Ronan, the award-winning Irish-American actress. For her 26th birthday, fellow actress Kate Winslet gifted her a sex scene.

Ronan and Winslet co-star in the forthcoming film Ammonite. Winslet plays Mary, a paleontologist who sells fossils to tourists on the Southern English coastline of Lyme Regis. One of those tourists hires Mary to care for his wife, geologist Charlotte (Ronan). Opposites attract, and the women become involved in a forbidden love affair.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During filming in April, Winslet rescheduled the sexiest scene of the movie to fall on Ronan’s birthday. Because what better way to celebrate another lap around the sun than in your birthday suit, exploring places where the sun don’t shine?

“I just wanted her to have, frankly, a great memory in her film life, regardless of how the scene played out or the movie turned out,” Winslet told Entertainment Weekly.

The pair shot the scene without any prior blocking or rehearsal, which shouldn’t be all that surprising given that Winslet has had plenty of nude screen time over the course of her decades-long Hollywood career.

Sex on film for your birthday? That takes the cake. We only wish Winslet were in charge of our B-day gifts.

Cover Photo: LionsGate

