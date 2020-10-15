Culture / Entertainment
election

Mandatory Staff Picks: 8 Essential Election-Themed Movies

by Mandatory Editors

It’s hard to imagine any election-themed movie being more outrageous than reality right now. But at some point, you might want to take a break from the news cycle and immerse yourself in a political movie with fictional (and therefore non-threatening) characters. You’ll probably marvel at what audiences used to consider high Election Day drama (An affair? Ha! Try a deadly pandemic!) but the following films capture what used to be a more straightforward process and candidates whose flaws were at least relatable, if not forgivable. These are the eight essential election-themed movies.

Cover Photo: Columbia Pictures

