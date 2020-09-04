Culture / Entertainment
Joe Exotic

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Debuts Leopard-Print Underwear Line…Featuring His Face on the Crotch

by Erica Rivera

Say what you will about his character, but Joe Exotic, the eccentric former zookeeper and star of Netflix’s runaway hit Tiger King, has quite the entrepreneurial spirit. Though he’s currently serving time for hiring a hitman to off his competitor, Carole Baskin, he’s managed to find a new way to make money: by selling underwear.

Yup. The bad boy of the big cat world signed a deal with streetwear brand Odaingerous earlier this year and just launched his “Revenge” line of clothing. Perhaps the most highly anticipated item of the line is the “The Financially Recover Cheetah Boxer Brief,” which is made from 100 percent cotton and lined with bamboo, rayon, and spandex. The no-fly boxer brief is rumored to be “supersoft” and keeps “your unmentionables fashionably stylish and secure,” Odaingerous told TMZ. The kicker, though, is the leopard-print design, which features Joe Exotic’s face firmly centered on the crotch. There’s also a version for women. Meow.

While the $24 (men’s) and $21 (women’s) briefs won’t go on sale until Sept. 7 (marking the two-year anniversary of Exotic’s arrest), you can purchase more practical items of clothing, from face masks to T-shirts to hoodies, all adorned with tiger imagery or references to Joe Exotic, right now. Even though the show peaked in March when it debuted, fans are apparently still hungry for more of the mulleted wildman with multiple husbands and grudges to spare; the soft launch sold out on its first day.

Aside from hawking his wares, Odaingerous has also created a “Help Free Joe” petition in the hopes that the feline-loving felon will get out of jail before his 22-year sentence is up.

