Mandatory Top 10 of the 2010s: The Best Fighting Video Games of the Decade

'Dragon Ball Fighterz'

While the Budokai titles were a lot of fun, Dragon Ball Z fans never had a truly great fighting game until Dragon Ball Fighterz was released. The Arc System Works-developed title featured the same jaw-dropping graphics that they used in Guilty Gear, and it delivers a visual spectacle that looks straight out of the popular anime. It's backed up by a really solid fighting game that is easy enough for newcomers to get into but deep enough for dedicated players to put hundreds of hours into it. It remains a competitive favorite to close out the decade, and has received a lot of great DLC since release.