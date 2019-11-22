11 Dark Predictions to Close Out ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Mid-Season Finale

The Walking Dead almost always ramps things up just in time for its mid-season finale. Last week’s episode ended with quite the big reveal; a devastating death sets up a finale that is sure to be even more discombobulating. Tensions are high and the survivors are on the brink of all-out war with the Whisperers. Fans familiar with The Walking Dead comic book series have become aware of the fact the show often uses the comic book’s storylines in a substitutionary manner; the broad brushstrokes are the same while minor details change. That said, let’s take a look at some things that may happen in the upcoming episode, “The World Before.” Warning: major spoilers for The Walking Dead potentially lie ahead!

1/11 Eugene's radio buddy is a Whisperer (or at least not what she seems). It seems a little convenient that right when Eugene’s crush stands him up, a new love interest/buddy springs into the picture in a warm and fuzzy way. If there's one thing we've learned from all of the death, destruction, and abandoning of hope associated with watching The Walking Dead, it’s that those things don’t happen. Sorry Eugene.

2/11 Negan turns on the Whisperers and kills someone (probably Alpha). No one actually believes Negan wants to be a Whisperer. The guy’s more likely to teabag Beta than he is to commit to a life of silence. The more likely outcome here (consistent with comic book canon), is that Negan plans on infiltrating the Whisperers and then ultimately decapitates Alpha as proof of his loyalty to Alexandria. Hopefully the show moves its pieces around a little differently. A popular theory online is that Carol was the one who let Negan out of his cell; she’s the one who ordered Negan to infiltrate the Whisperer camp and kill Alpha (to prove his loyalty).

3/11 Negan actually becomes a Whisperer/Alpha kills Negan. Maybe Negan does want to be a Whisperer, or at least won’t be the one to take out Alpha. It would surprise a lot of fans if the writers went and had Alpha kill Negan (doubtful). The Walking Dead has one very important thing going for it right now: the placement and circumstances surrounding Lydia.

4/11 Lydia gives her mom a Colombian necktie. Lydia’s alone right now, frustrated and confused. It’s not a stretch to assume she blames her mom for everything that’s happened to her. It would be even less of a stretch to say that she might kill her mom. In the comics, Lydia is nowhere near the Whisperer camp at this point in the story but for some reason, the show has decided to put her where the action is. Vegas odds have Lydia showing up at the opportune moment (Gamma with the assist).



5/11 Hilltop burns. The only reason there's a Cold War of sorts is because of Alpha. If Alpha goes down, all-out war will ensue. The horde becomes plan A with Beta driving the bus. Hilltop will be the first community to be attacked by Beta and the remaining Whisperers.

6/11 Michonne leaves with Virgil. Danai Gurira has said that season 10 will be her last season on the show. Given Rick's whole situation (and the fact that Michonne is at Oceanside this Sunday), it seems likely that Michonne won't die, she'll sail away towards Rick and appear in those movies...for whatever reason.

7/11 Ezekiel kicks the bucket. In the comics, Ezekiel is already dead at this point. His head was on a spike post-Whisperers' covert operation. The show has a tendency to knock off characters sooner rather than later when they make it further than their comic book counterparts. And now he has thyroid cancer; it won’t be cancer that gets him. Chances are he sacrifices himself in dramatic fashion.

8/11 Beta kills Gabriel. Beta does some pretty terrible things to Gabriel in the comics; he guts the priest and hangs him from a ladder (to be devoured by Walkers). This might not happen to Gabriel on the show but it's definitely happening to someone.



9/11 Rosita (or Daryl) kills Dante. That Dante twist…he seems pretty normal for a Whisperer…someone's going to discover this guy (quickly) and take him out; it would make sense if Rosita did this given her anticlimactic relationship with Siddiq. We do see Daryl punch Dante in "The World Before" promo, so flip a coin.

10/11 Rosita bites the dust. She’s sick and we know Christian Serratos is set to star in a new Selena Quintanilla series; just a pragmatic deduction.

11/11 Daryl gets to first base with Connie (finally). Daryl hasn't seen any action in over a decade, maybe ever. He's the Captain America of The Walking Dead.

