3. 'Tomb Raider'

The 2013 reboot of Tomb Raider was a huge success as it brought Lara Croft back to the forefront of gaming. However, there was one aspect of Crystal Dynamics' action game that saw some backlash. Certain death animations were compared to "torture porn," and it's easy to see why when you play the game. It's not uncommon to see Croft's neck pierced by sharp objects, bones shattered from falls, and other mishaps arise from getting hit with traps. No matter if you enjoyed it or not, it makes it an easy inclusion for our most violent games this decade.