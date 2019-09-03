Your Favorite Fall TV Series Are Back (But Some Are on the Way Out)

The best time of the year for TV fans is just around the corner as we get ready to welcome back many of our favorite network series this fall. The only downside to this year’s group of highly-anticipated shows is how many of them are entering their final seasons, making 2019-2020 television bittersweet. Stock up on the Kleenex and hoard plenty of alcohol as we prepare to welcome back a few of our favorite TV series and bid some of them a sad farewell.

1/17 'The Affair' (Aug. 25) The fifth and final season of Showtime's psychological drama will focus on the aftermath of last season's horrific events as the characters come to terms with the consequences of their choices. Something tells us this story doesn't have a happy ending.

2/17 'Mayans M.C.' (Sept. 3) The Sons of Anarchy spinoff is back for its second season, which will chronicle the gang's new place in Santo Padre, unexpected obstacles, and the usual bloody violence, betrayals, and complicated family dynamics.

3/17 'American Horror Story: 1984' (Sept. 18) The ninth season of Ryan Murphy's award-winning horror anthology series is taking us back to the classic '80s slasher genre and introducing a creepy new villain: Mr. Jingles.

4/17 'This Is Us' (Sept. 24) If you haven't cried all summer, don't worry, season four of This Is Us is on its way to make you sob every five minutes! Don't forget the tissues as the Pearson family takes no prisoners.



5/17 'Black-ish' (Sept. 24) The Johnson's, led by Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, are returning for season six of their Golden Globe-winning comedy series that focuses on an upper middle class African American family juggling socioeconomic and personal issues. ABC will also be debuting the show's second spinoff, Mixed-ish, with Ross lending her lovely voice as she narrates the prequel series.

6/17 'The Conners' (Sept. 24) The Roseanne spinoff series grew out of the troubling ashes of its cancelled predecessor and now has a chance to start fresh during its second season. The Conners will continue to deal with family drama and the unpredictability of life. We urge you to not take Mr. Goodman's advice here, however, unless you want to end up like his former TV wife.

7/17 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (Sept. 25) Season 14 of the long-running sitcom will feature Glenn Howerton making his way behind the screen to direct the season's second episode. The episode will mark Howerton's directorial debut while the gang gets up to all kinds of trouble onscreen.

8/17 'Modern Family' (Sept. 25) It might be one of the funniest shows of the last 10 years, but season 11 will be the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy's final season, so expect a few uncontrollable tears as well.



9/17 'The Goldbergs' (Sept. 25) In the first episode of the comedy series' seventh season, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) forces the family to go on a road trip to Disneyland before the kiddos take off to college. What could go wrong?

10/17 'The Good Place' (Sept. 26) The beloved fantasy dramedy series was never planned to be a long-running story according to the showrunners, but it still hurts knowing we have to say goodbye as we continue to examine what it is to be good.

11/17 'The Simpsons' & 'Family Guy' (Sept. 29) These adult animated shows have been on-air since the '90s and we hope we never have to live without them. They will be blessing our homes once more with some much-needed colorful laughter this fall.

12/17 'The Walking Dead' (Oct. 6) The popular comic book adaptation is entering its 10th season as the Whisperer War is starting to kick off. We're currently taking bets on who will win when Carol (Melissa McBride) comes face-to-face with Alpha (Samantha Morton), her adopted son's killer.



13/17 'Batwoman' (Oct. 6) Ruby Rose made her first appearance as Batwoman during the Elsewords Arrowverse crossover event and we quickly fell in love with the new badass in Gotham. After seeing the pilot premiere at Comic-Con this year, it's fair to say The CW has another hit superhero series on its hands.

14/17 'Mr. Robot' (Oct. 6) The fourth and final season of USA Network's thriller sees Elliot (Rami Malek) and his violent alter ego Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) embarking on a path to target the top one percent of the top one percent, putting them on the radar of dangerous entities. It's time to sound the alarms as Elliot's story comes to a dark end.

15/17 'Supernatural' (Oct. 10) The Winchester brothers and their angel Castiel (Misha Collins) were left in quite the predicament at the end of season 14. With the final season fast approaching, the biggest question on every fan's mind is how the story will come to an end for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as well as their iconic '67 Impala. The only guarantee is endless crying and a complete fandom meltdown on Twitter when the series finale airs. Gird your loins now.

16/17 'Arrow' (Oct. 15) The eighth season will serve as the last for The CW's superhero godfather series Arrow as we continue bidding farewell to some of our favorite shows. At least we'll always have Stephen Amell.



17/17 'Shameless' (Nov. 3) The Gallaghers will be returning without eldest daughter Fiona (Emmy Rossum) who left the show in season nine. Fans can expect Ian (Cameron Monaghan) to make an appearance after his brief departure, and for the inevitable shenanigans the rest of the family has in store.

Photo: AMC

