The Mandalorian Trailer Breakdown | Trailer Pick Tuesday

Trailer Breakdown and Article By: Max Evry for ComingSoon

During D23 Expo 2019, Disney+ and Lucasfilm revealed the trailer for their first live-action Star Wars TV series, The Mandalorian.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) will star as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy and will be joined by Gina Carano (Deadpool) who plays Cara Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, having trouble re-integrating herself into society.; and Carl Weathers as Greef, a man who heads a guild of bounty hunters that hires The Mandalorian for a specific job.

Also set to star in the series are Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

Jon Favreau serves as executive producer and showrunner for the series, Directors for the first season include Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), who will be directing the first episode, plus Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who will also provide the voice for bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The Mandalorian will be executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will serve as co-executive producer. The series will premiere on Disney+ when the service launches on November 12.

Read more at https://www.comingsoon.net/tv/trailers/1094573-d23-the-mandalorian-trailer-for-the-star-wars-series-is-here#QAMq47OLiIaXGw1o.99