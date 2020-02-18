Culture / Entertainment
TV shows

13 Movies-Turned-TV Shows We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off (Including ‘High Fidelity’)

by Erica Rivera

With so many TV shows being released every week across TV networks and streaming services, it’s easy to overlook the source material they come from. A lot of your favorite TV shows are, in fact, adaptations from popular films dating back as far as 1973. So whether you’re a film fan who wishes your favorite movie would never end or you’re a TV junkie who’s binged all the episodes but find yourself hungering for more, why not scout out the other genre of the entertainment you can’t quit? We’ll kick off your search with these 13 movies-turned-TV shows that we can’t take our eyes off of.

Cover Photo: Phillip Caruso/Hulu

Catch up: 10 Amazing TV Shows Streaming Now That You Might Have Missed

Prepare your watchlist: TV Shows Returning in 2020 That We Can’t Wait to Binge On

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.