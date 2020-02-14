RANKED! Zoë Kravitz’s Best Roles in Time For the ‘High Fidelity’ Hulu Premiere

Zoë Kravitz is just hitting her stride in Hollywood. The model, musician, and actress has been acting professionally since 2007, but her star has risen recently thanks to a slew of plum roles on both the big and small screens. On the heels of her dramatic turn in the runaway HBO hit Big Little Lies, she’s next starring in High Fidelity, Hulu’s TV adaptation of Nick Hornby’s novel and a gender-swapped reimagining of the 2000 film featuring John Cusack. Even better, Kravitz has signed on to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattison’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ forthcoming film The Batman. While it’s no surprise Kravitz made a name for herself in Tinsel Town given that she’s the daughter of rock god Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet, her hard work speaks for itself. These are the best Zoë Kravitz roles, ranked, just in time for the High Fidelity premiere.

1/10 10. 'The Divergent Series: Insurgent' As Christina in the film adaptation of the dystopian YA series, Kravitz brought gravitas to her role as a Dauntless initiate transfer and best friend of Tris.

2/10 9. 'Rough Night' In this crass comedy, Kravitz plays Blair, one of a group of female friends who hire a male stripper for a bachelorette party that goes fatally wrong. The character isn't very complex, but Kravitz does her best with what she's given.

3/10 8. 'Mad Max: Fury Road' Kravitz summoned all her fight for her role as Toast the Knowing, one of Immortal Joe's reproductive slaves, who eventually seeks revenge for her captivity.

4/10 7. 'X-Men: First Class' Kravitz turned the sultry up to 11 for her role as Angel Salvadore, a stripper recruited to join the X-Men, in this comic book movie.



5/10 6. 'Gemini' In this Los Angeles noir film, Kravitz portrayed actress Heather Anderson, whose life has been threatened by an ex and who becomes more anxious and paranoid about her safety as the eerie storyline unfolds.

6/10 5. 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Kravitz delightfully voiced Mary Jane, the love of Peter Parker's life, in this fresh and fun animated version of the comic book character's adventures.

7/10 4. 'Dope' Kravitz garnered comparisons to her mother, Lisa Bonet, for her depiction of Nakia, a young woman being wooed by a drug dealer via a teen messenger in this coming-of-age drama set in the '90s.

8/10 3. 'Californication' Kravitz nabbed a supporting role in this sex-centric Showtime comedy at only 21 years old. She played Pearl, a vocalist and musician who recruits Becca into her band, in eight episodes of the show in 2011. It was a role expertly crafted to her natural talents. Photo: Showtime



9/10 2. 'Portlandia' Though she only appeared in one episode ("Breaking Up") of this wildly popular comedy, Kravitz stole the show with her hilarious interpretation of Kendall, a millennial Urban Outfitters employee who Doug pursues, despite that she fails to understand most of his pop culture references. The age difference soon sours the attraction between the two, which is too bad because we would've liked to see more screen time for her on this series.

10/10 1. 'Big Little Lies' Kravitz's turn as free spirit Bonnie Carlson in the two-season HBO drama based on the novel of the same name put her acting chops on full display. Her restrained demeanor perfectly hid the storm brewing beneath the surface and when it was time for the big breakdown, she held nothing back.

